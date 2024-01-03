Open Extended Reactions

After a ten-day holiday break, the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup elimination round resumes on Friday.

It is now time for the homestretch with teams jockeying for position and a spot in the playoffs.

Five teams are safely into the quarterfinals, and as many as seven teams are still in contention for one of the top four seeds in the quarterfinals and a twice-to-beat advantage.

What's the status of each team? Here's the breakdown.

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

Record: 9-1

Remaining game: Meralco Bolts

The Hotshots are not only safely into the quarters, they've already secured a top four finish and the twice-to-beat advantage that goes with it.

A win over the Bolts on Saturday will give them the top seed, and even if they lose they're guaranteed to finish no lower than second.

PHOENIX SUPER LPG

Phoenix Super LPG are in a strong position to claim a twice-to-beat advantage for the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, while San Miguel Beermen are also on course for a top-four finish in the elimination round. PBA Media Bureau

Record: 7-2

Remaining games: Meralco Bolts and TNT Tropang Giga

The Fuel Masters are safely in the quarterfinals and have one foot in the door for a twice-to-beat advantage.

One win from their last two games will guarantee a top four finish, while two losses won't necessarily relegate them to the bottom half of the playoffs, but things could get complicated.

MERALCO BOLTS

Record: 6-2

Remaining games: Magnolia Hotshots, Phoenix Super LPG, Terrafirma Dyip

The Bolts are through to the quarters and still have an outside chance of grabbing the top seed, provided they sweep their remaining games and the Fuel Masters manage just one more win. At the same time, they can finish as low as 8th if they drop all their remaining games and the other teams still in contention keep winning.

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

Record: 6-3

Remaining games: Terrafirma Dyip, Blackwater Bossing

The Beermen are also safely into the quarterfinals and have the lightest schedule among the teams still chasing a twice-to-beat advantage as they'll be up against the cellar-dwellers Dyip and Bossing.

A sweep of those two assignments will book them a top four finish, but if they lose even just one game they will need other results to break their way to get the top four incentive.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

Barangay Ginebra are safely through to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup but will still be looking to win their final two elimination-round games against NorthPort Batang Pier and NLEX Road Warriors to enhance their prospects. PBA Media Bureau

Record: 6-3

Remaining games: NorthPort Batang Pier, NLEX Road Warriors

The Kings are also safely into the quarters, but will have to win both their remaining games to boost their chances of finishing in the top four.

A tie with either the Fuel Masters or the Beermen will be to their disadvantage since they lost to both teams and the winner-over-the-other rule will be in effect. Losing even just one game could be disastrous as well.

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

Record: 5-4

Remaining games: Blackwater Bossing, Barangay Ginebra

The Batang Pier still need one more win to formally enter the quarterfinals and still have an outside chance of a top four finish. For that to happen, they'll need to sweep their last two games and hope that both the Beermen and the Kings drop their last two games.

But first things first -- they would do well to beat the Bossing on Friday and make the quarterfinals outright, otherwise their last game will be a virtual must-win.

TNT TROPANG GIGA

Having been without star import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for extended periods twice in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, TNT Tropang Giga are in danger of missing out of the quarterfinals -- despite having won the most recent conference last season. PBA Media Bureau

Record: 4-5

Remaining games: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Phoenix Super LPG

The slumping Tropang Giga are in a precarious spot. They're out of the running for a top four finish, and if they lose their last two games they could be knocked out of the quarters altogether.

Even just one loss opens the door for a possible knockout game for the 8th and last quarterfinal slot, so their ideal scenario would be to win their last two games.

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

Record: 4-5

Remaining games: TNT Tropang Giga, Converge FiberXers

Like the Tropang Giga, the Elasto Painters have a 4-5 record, are out of the running for a top four finish and are still not yet in the quarterfinals. But unlike the Tropang Giga, they're trending upwards with four straight wins.

This means their clash with TNT on Friday will be crucial, with a quarterfinal slot virtually at stake.

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

Record: 3-6

Remaining games: Converge FiberXers, Barangay Ginebra

The Road Warriors are currently in 9th place and on the outside looking in. They still have a chance of making the quarters, and sweeping their last two games will bolster their chances. Technically they can still afford to lose one more game and still vie for a playoff for the 8th spot, but that would require other results to be favorable to them.

TERRAFIRMA DYIP

Record: 2-7

Remaining games: San Miguel Beermen, Meralco Bolts

The Dyip aren't officially eliminated yet, but they have zero room for error going forward.

They have to win their last two games -- both against teams with winning records -- in order to have any chance of a playoff for 8th spot. Any other result will mean an early vacation.

BLACKWATER BOSSING

Record: 1-8

Remaining games: NorthPort Batang Pier, San Miguel Beermen

The Bossing haven't won since early November, and they're officially out of the running for the quarters.

The best they can hope for is a strong finish and a pair of upsets against the Batang Pier and the Beermen.

CONVERGE FIBERXERS

Record: 1-8

Remaining games: NLEX Road Warriors, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Like the Bossing, the FiberXers are headed for an early vacation, and the highest they can finish is 10th.

They can still play the role of spoilers in their last two games and make the race for the playoffs even more exciting.