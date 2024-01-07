Open Extended Reactions

After a holiday break, the Season 48 PBA Commissioner's Cup is back -- which means our Power Rankings return as well as we jump right into Week 9 action.

Here are the latest rankings after three playdates last week:

1. MERALCO BOLTS (7-2)

Previous rank: 6th

The Bolts picked up a huge win in Week 9 after they beat Magnolia Hotshots in Iloilo City to fortify their hold on one of the four twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

The game also marked the debut of their new import Shonn Miller, and he didn't disappoint as he put up 33 points and 22 rebounds.

Meralco now head into an all-important showdown with Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday, and a win would bolster their chances of snatching the top seed from the Hotshots.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG (Jan. 10), Terrafirma Dyip (Jan. 12)

2. BARANGAY GINEBRA (7-3)

Previous rank: 1st

The Kings beat NorthPort Batang Pier in their only Week 9 appearance and have now won three straight to stay in the mix for a top four finish.

It's no coincidence that they haven't lost since Scottie Thompson returned from a knee injury; the lead guard is averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists during this winning streak.

Ginebra close out their elimination schedule on Saturday in an out-of-town game against NLEX Road Warriors but, even with a win, they're still not sure of finishing in the magic circle for a twice-to-beat advantage.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Jan. 13)

3. RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS (5-5)

Previous rank: 4th

The Elasto Painters came out of the holidays still hot as they streaked to their fifth straight win, a contentious 119-112 decision over TNT Tropang Giga that formalized their entry into the quarterfinals.

Demetrius Treadwell had a huge 25-24 double-double, but it was the heady play of Andrei Caracut, who finished with 23, that helped stave off the Tropang Giga. Caracut has had a breakout season so far, hitting double digits in all but one game and averaging a career-high 16.4PPG.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Jan. 14)

4. SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN (7-3)

Previous rank: 3rd

The Beermen picked up their fourth straight win after overpowering Terrafirma Dyip in Week 9 to boost their chances of a top four finish.

Import Benny Boatwright looked unstoppable with 51 points, which means things will look interesting once June Mar Fajardo returns to the lineup sometime in the next week or so.

The Beermen's last assignment will be against Blackwater Bossing, and barring a major upset they look poised to finish the elimination round with an 8-3 mark and an inside track on a twice-to-beat advantage.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Jan. 12)

5. NORTHPORT BATANG PIER (6-5)

Previous rank: 8th

A 1-1 split in Week 9 put the Batang Pier in 6th place heading into the quarterfinals, meaning they'll need to beat their opponent twice to advance to the semifinals.

Arvin Tolentino still leads all locals in scoring with 22.4 PPG clip, and although Joshua Munzon (12.4) is the only other local averaging in double digits, the Batang Pier are still fifth in scoring at 105.0PPG. The problem is, despite a winning record, they're giving up 107.2PPG, and they'll need to reverse that trend in the quarterfinals if they want to advance.

Up next: Quarterfinal opponents to be determined

6. MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS (9-2)

Previous rank: 2nd

After going 7-0, the Hotshots have lost two of their last four games. They blew a chance to wrap up the no. 1 seed outright after losing to the Bolts in their last elimination round game to finish with a 9-2 record, and now have to wait to see how things pan out for the other teams before knowing their quarterfinal position.

The Hotshots are still tops in defense, giving up just 88.6PPG, but their offense has slowed down a bit as they averaged only 84.0 points in their last two games.

Up next: Quarterfinals opponent to be determined

7. PHOENIX SUPER LPG (7-2)

Previous rank: 5th

The Fuel Masters are on an extended vacation and don't begin play in 2024 until Wednesday.

They're in the driver's seat in the race for the three remaining twice-to-beat incentives for the quarterfinals, but they'll have their hands full this week as they chase that goal with the Bolts and the Tropang Giga waiting.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (Jan. 10), TNT Tropang Giga (Jan. 14)

8. NLEX ROAD WARRIORS (3-6)

Previous rank: 8th

The Road Warriors were another team that was given an extended holiday break, and it will be interesting to see if coach Frankie Lim used that extra time to further integrate Robert Bolick into his system as they head into two make-or-break Week 9 games that will determine their fate in the Commissioner's Cup.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Jan. 10), Barangay Ginebra (Jan. 13)

9. CONVERGE FIBERXERS (1-8)

Previous rank: 12th

With the Bossing's and Dyip's latest losses, the FiberXers have a small chance of overtaking them in the standings and finishing 10th. It won't be much of an achievement, but it would be some small consolation for a team that had looked good in the preseason but has struggled in actual competition.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Jan. 10), Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Jan. 14)

10. TNT TROPANG GIGA (4-6)

Previous rank: 9th

The Tropang Giga slumped to their third straight loss in Week 9 despite a career-high 37 from Calvin Oftana and a 50-point debut by Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, and are now in danger of slipping out of the playoff picture.

The Giga have to win their last game against the second-running Fuel Masters to be assured of at least a tie for 8th spot. If they lose, they must hope that the Road Warriors drop at least one of their last two games.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG (Jan. 14)

11. BLACKWATER BOSSING (1-9)

Previous rank: 11th

The holidays did little to reverse the fortunes of the Bossing, who sank to their 9th straight loss following a double-digit defeat to the Batang Pier in their only Week 9 appearance.

The Bossing will wrap up their conference on Jan. 12, and the best they can hope for is to play the spoilers' role against the Beermen.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Jan. 12)

12. TERRAFIRMA DYIP (2-8)

Previous rank: 10th

The Dyip haven't won since Nov. 18, and their losing streak stretched to seven games following a lopsided loss to the Beermen on Sunday.

Along with the FiberXers and the Bossing, they're looking at an early vacation before the Philippine Cup, but not before facing the Bolts on Friday in their last elimination round game of the conference.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (Jan. 12)