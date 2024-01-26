Open Extended Reactions

The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen are both one win away from arranging a best-of-seven finals series for the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup crown.

San Miguel dispatched the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings 106-96 for a commanding 2-0 lead in the best of five series on Friday. Magnolia outlasted the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters 82-78 for a 2-0 series lead.

They can both close out their respective semifinal series with wins on Sunday.

Beermen focused on the task at hand

In the first game, the Beermen took a commanding 2-0 lead with a clinical 106-96 victory and moved within a win of avenging that 3-0 sweep inflicted on them by the Kings in last conference's semifinals.

There has been a lot of comparisons of this version of the Beermen and their famed "Death 5" squad of June Mar Fajardo, Arwind Santos, Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross that won five straight Philippine Cup titles and nine overall.

Fajardo, Lassiter, and Ross are still part of the current SMB squad, but as Lassiter noted, the "Death 5" version of the squad is a thing of the past.

"I'm not even thinking about anything of that nature," said Lassiter, who finished with 16 points including four triples in a vintage performance. "This is a very strong team we have. Some guys weren't even playing. We have a really strong group, and everyone can contribute. Look at Jeron Teng. He was huge coming off the bench, giving us great minutes. So you never know. I can be anyone's night for us."

SMB coach Jorge Gallent is also tired of the comparisons. If anything, this current SMB team is way deeper.

"Everybody is capable. There's no Death 5 here. It's Death 15. Everybody's good here," Gallent said. "They wouldn't be here if they weren't good."

Teng, who was injured for most of the elimination round, came off the bench and provided quality minutes in the third quarter. He finished with 7 points and helped harass his old Alaska teammate Maverick Ahanmisi to a 6-of-17 shooting night.

"We knew that Jeron was a teammate of Ahanmisi," Gallent said. "So we made him play defense on him because he was kind of open a lot, but he was just missing his shots. Jeron did a really good job when he was called."

San Miguel has a chance to close out the series on Sunday. Gallent said the team's sole focus is on advancing.

"That didn't even cross my mind," he said when asked about the 3-0 sweep last conference. "Ginebra's a good team, Ginebra's a well-coached team. So we just can't relax and say we were swept last conference and we will do the same. We just have to work as hard as we have played in Game 1 and 2."

Ginebra coach Tim Cone left the venue without speaking to reporters.

The last time a team came back from a 2-0 best-of-five deficit to win a semifinal series was 14 years ago. It should be noted, though, that it was Barangay Ginebra that pulled off that feat.

Paul Lee to the rescue

In the second game, the top-seeded Hotshots found their mojo at the right time, closing the game with an 11-2 run capped by a huge triple from Paul Lee to escape the Fuel Masters, 82-78, in their Game 2.

But it was a familiar face - and familiar shot - that sealed the deal for the Hotshots. With less than a minute left, the shot clock winding down and Magnolia clinging to a two-point lead, Paul Lee buried a 30-foot triple that all but put the game away. It was a sight that has become all-too-familiar for Hotshots coach Chito Victolero.

"I've been with Paul for eight years and I know he can make any shot," Victolero said. "I remember he made that shot against Ginebra, against NLEX. Many other times. And he practices that shot. Every single day in the gym, he will practice that shot."

Tyler Bey, who finished with 25 points, had all the confidence in his teammate.

"I knew it was going in. That's just Paul. He already knows when he gets the shot he's gonna take it. That's why I love him."

The Fuel Masters will rue another blown chance to steal a win in this series. They had climbed out of a 16-point deficit in the first quarter to grab a five-point lead late in the game, but for the second straight game just couldn't execute down the stretch.

Now, the Hotshots are on the precipice of a first finals appearance since the 2021 Philippine Cup. They just need to take care of business on Sunday.

"That's the hardest game, the closeout game," Victolero said. "I've been here before. We need to lock in now. We haven't achieved anything yet. We'll try to watch the film and prepare. We'll try our best to close out the series."

Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin is looking forward to the challenge of making it back after dropping the first two games in a five-game series.

"It's gonna be a hard game, definitely, because our backs are against the wall. We're not yet done. We're just looking at Game 3. We're not looking beyond that."