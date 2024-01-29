Open Extended Reactions

In what was a widely expected move, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced today the appointment of Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone as the permanent head coach of the Philippines men's basketball team.

Cone's appointment comes three months after he led a hastily-formed Gilas Pilipinas team to the gold medal of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the Philippines' first in the event in 61 years.

In a statement released as Cone's appointment was made official, SBP president Al Panlilio said: "Coach Tim accomplished what has not been done in decades with only a few weeks to prepare and multiple challenges in terms of personnel so we're excited to see what he can accomplish with a long-term program in place especially if such program is supported by all basketball stakeholders."

Cone is the most successful coach in Philippine Basketball Association history, having won 25 championships, including two grand slams -- with the Alaska Milkmen in 1996 and the San Mig Coffee Mixers in 2014 -- and has been named Coach of the Year five times.

"I'm looking forward to taking on the role of national team head coach again," said Cone, whose previous stint in charge came 26 years ago.

"I've always firmly believed from back in 1998 when I coached the Centennial Team that you've got to go out and get the brest players in the country to represent us.

"We all have different opinions on who the best players are but we're confident we picked the best players who will form the best team."

Cone has selected 12 players who will be part of his core, with it being no surprise that PBA stars Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo and June Mar Fajardo are present.

Japanese B-League imports Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo and Kai Sotto, and UAAP champion Kevin Quiambao round off the 11 locals, while Justin Brownlee will take the naturalized player spot -- pending FIBA's decision regarding his eligibility in upcoming tournaments after he was suspended for a failed doping test in the wake of the Asian Games triumph.

Cone's first order of business will be the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers to be held next month. Gilas face a trip to play Hong Kong on Feb. 22 before hosting Chinese Taipei at the Philsports Arena on Feb. 25.

In July, Gilas will play in an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, with hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Cone takes over from good friend Chot Reyes, who abruptly resigned just minutes after Gilas defeated China in their final FIBA World Cup game in early September.

He was appointed interim coach, with the understanding that he would only handle the team for the Asian Games. The team's unexpected run to the gold medal apparently convinced the SBP top brass to give him the job on a permanent basis.

Cone will be presiding over a relatively quiet schedule for the next 11 months, with only four FIBA Asia Cup qualifying games and the OQT on the calendar, which will allow him to juggle his duties with Gilas and Ginebra relatively easily.