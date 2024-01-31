Open Extended Reactions

It will be No. 1 against No. 2 for the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup crown after top-seeded Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots finally finished off the pesky Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 89-79, in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinal series Wednesday night.

The Hotshots will now face the San Miguel Beermen in Game 1 of the finals on Friday. SMB will be the fresher team, having booked their slot on Sunday following a 3-0 sweep of deposed champions Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Hotshots' defense wins the day

The Hotshots have hung their hat on their league-leading defense throughout this conference - allowing fewer than 88 points per game. In the end, it was their defense that got them over the hump against a tougher-than-expected Fuel Masters squad.

Just like they'd done throughout the series, the Fuel Masters went on another big run to erase an early double-digit deficit, cutting an 18-point Magnolia lead to just two early in the third period. But this time the Hotshots didn't fold, as they turned the tables on the Fuel Masters with a 19-2 run of their own to rebuild a huge lead. When Phoenix still wouldn't go away, coming to within eight late, the Hotshots steadied the ship again to close the deal.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero was happy to see his team refocus after a disastrous Game 3.

"We're the No. 1 team in the defense," Victolero said. "I explained it to the players, that is the first time in the conference that we gave up 30 points in a quarter, the third quarter and fourth quarter of Game 3. We allowed them to score 100-plus points, and that's not our game. Our game is to limit our opponents to under 90 points. And if we do that, we have a good chance of winning the game.

"We stayed composed. At the same time, we went to our strength, which is our defense. We expected the run, but we just stayed calm and weathered the storm."

Phoenix makes its mark

Despite falling short of their quest for a first-ever finals stint, the Fuel Masters can hold their heads high. They pushed the Hotshots in every game of the series, and came close to winning the first two.

Victolero said his team simply wasn't used to playing the Fuel Masters in the last four.

"They throw at you different kinds of defense," Victolero said. "Zone, 1-3-1, 1-2-2, 2-3. And then sometimes they go man-to-man, they double. They disrupt the offense, and it's very hard for us to get the rhythm.

"That's why I told my players, whatever they do, we just need to play our own defense."

Victolero also credited Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin.

"They buy into Coach Jamike's system. If you were a follower of Coach Jamike in college, that is his strength: different kinds of defenses. I'm a fan of Coach Jamike. We always talk about defense. I watch his games.

Jarin returned the favor in his praise.

"You have to give credit where credit is due. Magnolia was favored to win this conference. It was a tough series for us, but I'm just very proud of everybody. You gotta be proud of all the people in this organization. We gave it our best, we came up a little short, but we will come back next conference."

The Fuel Masters were in high spirits even after the loss, which Jarin attributed to their strong culture and belief in one another.

"We experienced a lot, making it to the semifinal, making some history," Jarin said. "Getting our 100th win. First semis win in an import-laden conference. A lot to be thankful than to be sorry. That's how you approach it."

Beermen are next

The Hotshots will have just one day to prepare for the Beermen, whose top-ranked offense will test their vaunted defense.

"Wala na naman tulugan ito," Victolero said. "I think what we need to do with this powerhouse team, we will find ways. There's always a solution. We will go to our strength, which is our defense. Let's see what our game plan will be."

"Alam natin lahat na San Miguel is a powerhouse team," noted Hotshots guard Mark Barroca. "They're No. 1 in offense, we're No. 1 in defense. Offense and defense nga."