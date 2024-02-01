What's at stake in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals

Open Extended Reactions

For the 10th time in PBA history, the San Miguel and Purefoods franchises will duke it out for a championship when they clash for the Season 48 Commissioner's Cup in a best-of-seven series that fires off on Friday.

Here are some interesting Finals sidebars:

Two teams on a roll

This is an intriguing match-up between the hottest team of the past seven months and the hottest team of the past seven weeks. Magnolia Hotshots swept the PBA On Tour last year and finished the Commissioner's Cup elimination round as the top seed with a 9-2 record, and haven't lost back-to-back games yet this conference.

San Miguel Beermen, who finished as the second seed with an 8-3 record, have won nine straight and last tasted defeat on Dec. 10 when they lost to -- you guessed it -- the Hotshots.

In that game, Magnolia came out on top 94-90, inflicting a second straight loss to the Beermen. But as Hotshots coach Chito Victolero noted, SMB still had Ivan Aska as an import. After replacing him with Bennie Boatwright, the Beermen have yet to lose.

"There have been a lot of changes," Victolero noted. "(They've made) big improvement.

"Although Aska was a very good import, the dynamics of Bennie... he can do so many other things. His level of competition is so high. We have to find the best possible defense not only for Bennie but for the 'Death 15'.

There is their second group and third group also. The contribution of Jericho (Cruz), Don (Trollano) and even Jeron Teng. It's not just the import, but it's everyone on San Miguel."

The Hotshots boast of the league's top defense, holding opponents to just 87.9PPG. But the Beermen's offense is just as potent: their 106.9PPG is second-best, and their 48.1% FG percentage is top in the league.

As loaded as the Beermen's offense is, it might even get an added boost if injured reserves Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo recover in time.

SMB coach Jorge Gallent, though, was coy when asked about the two players' status.

"The PTs (physiotherapists) are taking care of them, so I really don't know the situation. They're all day-to-day, so I just rely on what the PTs tell me about their injuries."

Teammates turned coaching rivals

Gallent and Victolero go back a long way.

They were teammates at Stag Pale Pilsen in the defunct Philippine Basketball League, where -- as a rookie ballclub in 1995 -- they completed a historic grand slam. Their coach was current SMC director for sports development Alfranchis Chua, whose top assistant was current Magnolia assistant coach Itoy Esguerra.

That loaded team also had Marlou Aquino, Jason Webb, Bal David, Reuben Dela Rosa, Mark Telan and Derrick Bughao, among others.

"I'm very happy because most of our teammates became coaches," Victolero noted. "[Jorge] was our leader. He was one of our co-captains.

"We owe a lot to Coach Al (Chua). Whatever we are now, our foundation, came from him. I think Jorge learned a lot from Coach Al and Coach Itoy. Same with me.

"(It's a) very special (situation). It's not only the talent. But I think what Boss Al formed was a family. Our friendship. We weren't just teammates but good friends.

"We played basketball like a family. That's why it was so hard to beat us. That's why we won a grand slam that year. I'm very happy that I was a member of that Cinderella team.

"Coach Itoy is like our tatay. And we're also happy for our teammates before, coach Randy Alcantara, coach Leody Garcia, Bal David, Marlou Aquino, even Aldrin Morante is also coaching. That team of ours, almost half of them are coaching."

Gallent stayed with the Stag franchise until they joined the PBA in 1999, while Victolero turned pro in 1997.

"Chito turned pro early so we separated," Gallent recalled. "But we stayed in touch. He's a great coach. My mind has to be focused to beat him."

Gallent started his SMC coaching journey with the Purefoods franchise, when they were still known as the B-Meg Llamados.

He joined as an assistant coach before briefly assuming head coach duties. He was replaced in 2012, and joined the Petron (San Miguel) coaching staff as an assistant. He never lost faith that he would be a head coach again one day.

"I kept the faith. I think I only coached there for three conferences," recalled Gallent.

"And then I was transferred to Petron, which is San Miguel now. And I was here the whole time, so all of the championships I was an assistant. I was just learning and just keeping the faith that one of those days would come. And it came.

"I'm just more relaxed now. I'm more composed. I don't get mad easily, and I just talk to the players a lot now."

Historical perspectives

It will be the 44th and 32nd finals appearances for the Beermen and Hotshots, respectively, the two most in league history. San Miguel is aiming to win a league record 29th title, while Magnolia is looking to tie the Ginebra franchise at second with 15.

The Beermen have a 7-2 edge in head-to-head championship meetings between the two franchises, with their first meeting coming in the 1988 First Conference Finals in Purefoods' maiden season. That series went the full seven-game route.

The two sides last met in a championship series in the 2019 Philippine Cup, won by the Beermen, also in seven games. But while the Beermen went on to win two more titles since then, the Hotshots haven't tasted a championship since the 2018 Governors' Cup.

SMB has the most Commissioner's Cup titles with four, while the Purefoods franchise is tied with the Alaska and Ginebra franchises for second with three apiece.

Incredibly, despite all that success from both franchises, it will be the first time in league history that they will be disputing a Commissioner's Cup crown.