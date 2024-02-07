Open Extended Reactions

The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots' vaunted defense finally made an appearance in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals. The Hotshots held the San Miguel Beermen to a conference-low scoring output in an 88-80 Game 3 win that cut SMB's series lead to 2-1.

Magnolia surrendered an average of 106 points in Games 1 and 2. The type of victory in Game 3 was morale-boosting for the Hotshots, who rediscovered their defensive identity when they needed it the most. The Beermen were held to 34.1% field goal shooting after shooting 45.3% in the first two games.

"The key factor, I think, was that two-day rest," said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero. "Our bodies were able to recover. We had a hard time doing our defensive schemes (in the first two games). I don't want to make excuses, but they're only human and they also feel fatigue.

"Every time they score 100-plus points, they have a bigger chance of winning the game. But if we limit them under 90 points, we have a bigger chance of winning the game."

The Hotshots got a boost even before the game when SMB guard Jericho Cruz, who was a thorn on their side in Game 2, was forced to sit out the game after picking up his sixth technical foul of the conference.

They then made sure that the Beermen who did show up would have to work for points. CJ Perez shot 10-of-28, while Marcio Lassiter was held to only four points. Even June Mar Fajardo scored only 11.

Meanwhile, Mark Barroca led six Hotshots in double figures with 20 points.

"I think it's all about a team effort, especially the distribution of our offense," Victolero said.T"he whole team stepped up."

T-Bey's sacrifice

Import Tyler Bey, who had struggled with his shot in the first two games, had only 11 points in Game 3. But that's because he focused his energy on defending SMB counterpart Bennie Boatwright. Although Boatwright topscored with 27 points, Bey harassed him into a 10-of-28 shooting night and forced him to commit eight turnovers.

"We don't care whoever scores 20-plus points or 10 points or two points," Victolero said. "T-Bey knows that. We need to have that defensive mentality on Boatwright, and he was the one assigned to Boatwright.

"Tyler is a very skilled player. He's very athletic. He's long, he's quick. I think he's the best player to assign to Boatwright. Hopefully, next game same thing."

The Beast isn't a burden

Calvin Abueva provided quite the drama and controversy during and after Game 2. His actions both on and off the court drew him a meeting with Commissioner Willie Marcial, who fined him 100,000 pesos for mocking SMB coach Jorge Gallent's physical disability. Abueva and his wife also threshed things out with SMB center Mo Tautuaa and his wife following an incident after Game 2.

Marcial said he made it clear to Abueva that his patience was wearing thin with these antics and that he wouldn't hesitate to ban the controversial forward again.

"Sinabihan ko siya, "Calvin, yung ugali mo ulit ha. Kaya kita binan noon, dahils sa mga pinaggagawa mo...Tigilan mo yung discrimination, antics and gesture at kung ano ginagawa mo. Baka i-ban kita ulit o i-suspend,'" Marical told reporters before the game.

Gallent and Abueva were seen embracing outside the locker rooms before the teams took to the court, but neither talked to the media afterwards. Gallent left immediately after the game, while Abueva literally ran away from the media horde and into the night.

Victolero said the team didn't even address all the off-court issues that Abueva faced in between Games 1 and 2.

"Sa totoo lang, hindi namin 'yon napag-usapan sa practice," he said. "Walang ganoon. We're very busy preparing for this game. Walang issue, walang ganoon. Tinanggal namin ang distractions and we just try to focus on the preparation and the players did a very, very good job on the mental aspect of the preparation."

Attention turns immediately to Game 4

With just a day's rest before Game 4, the Hotshots are quickly putting this win behind them.

"Like coach said, nothing to celebrate. Our mentality is back against the wall," Barroca said. "Our mentality isn't to shoot, our mentality is defense. That's our identity. Our best offense is our defense. When we get stops, we can run quickly."