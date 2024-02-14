        <
          Perez lights up Game 6 as San Miguel Beermen clinch the PBA Commissioner's Cup title

          CJ Perez scored 28 points to lead the San Miguel Beermen past the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots,104-102, in Game 6 to win the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals. Courtesy of PBA Media Bureau
          • Sid Ventura
          Feb 14, 2024, 09:25 AM ET

          The San Miguel Beermen rallied in the fourth quarter of Game 6 to beat the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 104-102 and win the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup crown Wednesday night.

          Trailing 95-86 with less than five minutes remaining, the Beermen turned to CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz and Chris Ross as they uncorked a 17-4 blast to grab a 103-99 lead with 48 seconds left.

          Perez capped a brilliant conference with 28 points, although his two missed free throws with 9.6 seconds left almost cost the Beermen the game after Aris Dionisio hit a triple to make it 103-102.

          It is the Beermen's 29th championship, the best in league history. For the Hotshots, it was a frustrating finish to their Commissioner's Cup campaign which saw them lead the entire elimination round. Magnolia has now gone 10 conferences without a title.