The San Miguel Beermen rallied in the fourth quarter of Game 6 to beat the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 104-102 and win the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup crown Wednesday night.

Trailing 95-86 with less than five minutes remaining, the Beermen turned to CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz and Chris Ross as they uncorked a 17-4 blast to grab a 103-99 lead with 48 seconds left.

Perez capped a brilliant conference with 28 points, although his two missed free throws with 9.6 seconds left almost cost the Beermen the game after Aris Dionisio hit a triple to make it 103-102.

It is the Beermen's 29th championship, the best in league history. For the Hotshots, it was a frustrating finish to their Commissioner's Cup campaign which saw them lead the entire elimination round. Magnolia has now gone 10 conferences without a title.