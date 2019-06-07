TAB Betting Blog: Don't deprive yourself of a collect at Randwick

Possibly the best day of winter racing in 2019 with three Group 1 races at Eagle Farm and tremendous support cards at Flemington and Randwick.

Kiwi star The Bostonian is a clear favourite to win the Stradbroke having already claimed the Doomben 10,000 and the Kingsford-Smith Cup, but it is a race packed full of winning chances and value.

RANDWICK

BEST BET

Randwick Race 7, No.9, Deprive

The James Cummings trained Deprive looks the best bet on the program at Randwick.

Deprive was a dual acceptor, having also accepted for Race 4 at Eagle Farm, but they have elected for the easier option and as a result, punters get a tremendous anchor bet at $2.20.

Deprive resumed from a spell with an impressive Randwick victory and is building a tremendous record with five wins from eight starts including his past three.

He has drawn nicely and with Rachel King in the saddle looks the winner

NEXT BEST

Race 9, No.2, Quackerjack

Has looked a different horse this campaign since undergoing a gelding operation.

His racing manors and racing pattern have drastically improved and he looks a nice way to end the day at Randwick.

He has been well backed after opening $3.80 and despite the wide draw looks a class above his rivals.

FLEMINGTON

BEST BET

Race 7, No.12, Dr Drill

Imported galloper looks perfectly placed to win his first race in Australia.

He was heavily backed last start at Flemington when running second and again stays at 1800 metres.

He looks to have more upside than his rivals and has already attracted early support after opening at $2.80.

On an open day at Flemington he looks one of the better betting opportunities.

BEST LONG SHOT

Race 9, No.12, Despacito

She has resumed from a spell with a nice win at Sandown at big odds and a third last Saturday at Caulfield.

She appears to have come back in much better order and once again at $26 represents terrific value and is worth including in your multiples.

In my opinion this race looks a blowout prospect so go as wide as you can afford to in the quaddie.

EAGLE FARM

BEST BET

Race 7, No.6, Nobu

Nobu has won his past two starts including last start over 2000 metres at Randwick.

Unlike many of his rivals there is a sense of timing about the campaign of the Chris Waller-trained galloper who should be ready to peak on the day.

If you are chasing a bolter for your multiples there has been support at huge odds for Not A Single Cent who has firmed from $81 into $71 and is still attracting support at that quote.

VALUE BET

Race 8, No.4, Widgee Turf

Make sure you keep popular galloper Widgee Turf safe, the $4500 purchase has been set for this race and showed that master trainer Patrick Payne has him going as well as ever with a nice win at Caulifled last start on April 27.

He should settle midfield and blend into the race down the middle of the track.

Don't laugh, a good betting option might also to have something on the much-maligned galloper Tom Melbourne for the place.

He is thrown in at the weights carrying just 53.5kg and despite the wide draw can again run into the money.

He is currently $8 the run into the money, ($26 for the true thrill-seeking punters who want to back him he win).