TAB Betting Blog: Sylvia's Mother 'perfectly placed' to win big

ROSEHILL

BEST BET - SYLVIA'S MOTHER (Rosehill, Race 8, No.12)

There has been early money for the Hawkes trained Sylvia's Mother who looks perfectly placed to resume from a spell with a win.

Sylvia's Mother had won four straight races before being a beaten favourite in the Group 2 Light Fingers Stakes, which was won by the classy Nakeeta Jane, and subsequently sent the spelling paddock.

She showed that she has lost none of her class with a dominant barrier trial win at Rosehill and looks a step above her rivals here.

She opened $3.10 and has been backed into her current quote of $2.20, including one bet of $3,000 at $2.50. I expect the money for her to continue and she could start odds-on. The danger at longer odds appears to be the Kim Waugh trained Newsfan.

NEXT BEST - ROTADOR (Race 1, No.5)

Hopefully it is simply a case of third time lucky for the Chris Waller trained filly who is knocking on the door of that elusive first career win.

She was heavily backed when resuming from a spell at Rosehill and beaten by the narrowest of margins but looks well placed to strike back. It does look a day for the fancied runners and this looks a nice way to start the multi bets.

SANDOWN

BEST BET - SILENT ROAR (Race 2, No.2)

She won stylishly at Caulfield last start and she should win again. A 1,600 metre specialist, she has had five runs over the mile for four wins and her only defeat was at Group 2 level at just her 8th start, even then she was only beaten by three lengths.

She has an excellent record with Dwayne Dunn in the saddle and simply looks the winner and one of the best bets on the program.

Silent Roar ridden by Dwayne Dunn wins the Our Lost Loved Ones Handicap at Ladbrokes Park. Pat Scala/Racing Photos via Getty Images

VALUE BET - BEST EACH-WAY SPANNER HEAD (Race 8, No.8)

Spanner Head won well at Flemington last start and is a two time winner over the 1,600 metres. She appears to have come back in better order this campaign and again looks well placed to be in the money.

BEST LONG SHOT - BEN HERCULES (Race 4, No.1)

A terrific long shot with No.1 Ben Hercules. He has won two of his past three, albeit in easier grade, but he was never going to lose last start. He ran in some quality races as a two year-old and has come back a better racehorse this preparation.

He is in well at the weights after the claim and at $15 I am happy to have something each-way. Does rise in class, but looks way over the odds and a good chance to get the job done.