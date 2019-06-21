TAB Betting Blog: Spright represents good value in the Tiara

BEST BET

Morphettville, Race 7, No. 1 All Too Huiying

The Phillip Stokes' trained galloper is shooting for a third-straight win and simply looks a class above his rivals.

He spiked in form to win at Sandown on April 10 and showed that performance was no fluke by winning his past two starts at this track. His last win was an effortless performance by 4.3 lengths.

VALUE BET

Eagle Farm, Race 8, No. 3 Spright

Spright worked home strongly for fourth last start in the Stradbroke Handicap and has enjoyed a good campaign including a win in the Group 1 TAB Classic and a third in the Goodwood Handicap.

At $13 she is worth an each-way ticket and I anticipate she will trim up between now and race day.

BEST LONG-SHOT

Flemington, Race 9, No. 11 Romancer

Honest galloper who had a terrific run when resuming in a race won by the exciting Begood Toya Mother.

Should be in the finish at big odds.

EAGLE FARM

Race 8 - 3:35PM SKY RACING TATTERSALL'S TIARA (1400 METRES)

An incredibly open edition of the Tiara where if you find the winner the value will take care of itself.

James Cummings' magical touch in 2019 could continue as he saddles up the top three in the market.

Favourite Pohutukawa has firmed from $6 into $5.50 since drawing barrier five, she ran a luckless third in the Queensland Guineas and comes into this with plenty of upside.

On the second line of betting is stablemate Savatiano, who, despite the wide draw, must be respected on the back of a strong win in the Morton Cup. While the third of the Cummings runners is the one that I am leaning to in Multaja.

Multaja won well at Doomben last start and is building a nice race resume, she has already firmed in markets after opening $10.

RANDWICK

There has been good betting support for a few runners late in the day at Royal Randwick including Spiritual Pursuit who was heavily backed when resuming from a spell when a beaten favourite.

RACE 8

Favourite Jack's Bar has been well backed to register a fifth career victory.

The Kris Lees trained galloper opened $4.80 and has been backed into $4.20 including one bet of $1770 at $4.60.

There has also been each-way support for Dio D'oro who opened $6, was pushed out to $6.50 but has subsequently been backed into $5.50.

Bets on Dio D'oro including $1000 at $6.50, $500 each-way at $6 and $1000 each-way at $5.50.

RACE 9

Punters have heavily backed No.13 Spiritual Pursuit to win the last race on the card at Randwick.

She was backed off the map when resuming from a spell and ran second to Wagner, but punters are sticking with her to atone for that defeat.

Spiritual Pursuit opened $4.20 and has been backed into $2.10.

Bets on Spiritual Pursuit include $400 at $4.20, $1000 at $2.80 and $909 at $2.10.

FLEMINGTON

RACE 7

There is no form like winning form and punters are stepping into Bams On Fire making it a fourth straight victory.

After winning her past three starts including two at Caulfield she has been well backed.

On Wednesday afternoon TAB bookmakers posted her $3.90 and the support has come with her firming into $3.20.

I anticipate that the support will continue and that she will start closer to $2.50 on race day and more importantly is clearly the runner to beat.

Outside the favourite there has been some early interest in Halvorsen who opened $4.80, eased to $5.50 and has subsequently been backed back into $3.90 to be on the third line of betting at that quote.

Halvorsen is worth including in the trifecta and quaddie, but keen to stick with Bams On Fire getting the job done again.