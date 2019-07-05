TAB Betting Blog: Silvera set for strong Rockhampton showing

Winter racing continues Saturday and there is a lot to look forward to. There is a nice meeting at Randwick and a big day at Flemington. I think it could shape up to be a good day for punters to find a few winners!

It's also a huge weekend for the Queensland town of Rockhampton. The Rockhampton Cup will take place on Saturday and a number of South East Queensland horses, trainers and jockeys have made the trip north.

Also in the west, the Willie Pike show appears set to continue. Pike has some great rides at very short odds on what looks to be a good meeting at Belmont.

Rockhampton

BEST BET

Race 7 No.7 Silvera ($5.50)

I know this tip may be a bit left of field - but I do think this horse is a great bet anywhere in the country. Racing in the famous Shoot Out colours and trained by Tony Gollan, Silvera has been very good since returning from a spell. His first up run in Listed grade at Doomben was nice. He came off the speed and was finding the line late. He then stepped up to the mile at Ipswich and just found one better. I think this is his race and he's the one to beat.

Randwick

BEST BET

Race 2 No.2 Syd's Footprints ($3)

This is a good test for him first up but I think Syd's Footprints is a Kosciuszko horse this year! Brett Cavanough has always had a high opinion of this horse and I love how he is targeting this race first up. He should get a lovely run from the gate and Blake Shinn is the form jockey of the moment. He can park himself just behind the speed and be produced at the right time.

NEXT BEST

Race 9 No.11 Aim For Perfection ($3.80)

This girl just found one better last start at Canterbury and her run off the speed was enormous. In her favour in this race is the gate. Her jockey, Christian Reith, can put her in a more tactical spot and not be giving away such a big start. I think she has a big future and will be considered for races much bigger than this in her career.

Flemington

BEST BET

Race 5 No.3 Rubisaki ($2.25)

What an exciting youngster this Rubick filly is. She was brilliant last start over the 1400m at Flemington, putting away a classy field with ease. What I loved about her win was how she continued to run away from the field even after she hit the front. She has a will to win and I think she will take a world of beating on Saturday. She is another horse that I think we will see in future races.

Morphettville

BEST BET

Race 8 No.7 Suplex City ($2.50)

This lad went like an absolute jet last time in Adelaide. He will have to go back from the gate again but hopefully his jockey, Todd Pannell, can get some cover and maybe a cart into the race at some point. While this is a tougher field then what he faced last start, I think this bloke has a lot of talent and if everything goes his way, he can produce another huge finish over the top of them.

Belmont

BEST BET

Race 1 No.8 Cryptic Wonder ($2.30)

Willie Pike in the first at Belmont? Surely the answer is, ALL DAY! This horse has been well educated by the Grant and Alana Williams stable and steps out for the first time. He's had three trials and won two of them in nice fashion. Drawn soft as well you'd expect Pike to have this gelding in a great position in the run. I think this bloke will get us off to a winning start on the Belmont card.