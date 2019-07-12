TAB Betting Blog: Organza and Spiritual Pursuit present good value

BEST BET: Organza (Caulfield Race 5, No.3)

Racing continues across the country this weekend with Rosehill and Caulfield the two premier venues.

ROSEHILL

BEST BET: Spiritual Pursuit (Rosehill Race 5, No.3)

She showed blistering pace early and sustained speed to win over 1000 metres last start at Randwick and the form from that race has held up strongly.

In well at the weights after the 2kg claim for star apprentice Samantha Clenton and simply looks a class above her rivals.

Winter Stakes (Rosehill Race 7)

It's considered one of the most open races on the program, but I anticipate that there is a good long shot with Nicci's Gold.

Nicci's Gold opened at $10 and looks ready to run a big race. She's a model of consistency and won well at Rosehill two starts ago on June 15.

She has finished in the money four times from 11 attempts at the track and is in well at the weights after the claim for Robbie Dolan.

Eckstein has opened a $5 price which looks a little bit short considering the depth of the field.

If you like the favourite Eckstein or the second elect Firsthand I would advise you to keep your powder dry as you'll most likely get better on race day.

CAULFIELD

BEST BET: Organza (Caulfield Race 5, No.3)

Organza looks ideally placed to break through for an overdue win this campaign.

The James Cummings trained mare has placed at all three runs this campaign and looks primed to help punters build a bank on an open day. She opened $1.95 which is slightly skinny, and I anticipate on race day the bookies may push her out slightly, but I can't envisage her getting much longer than $2.20.

There has been early support for Notio who won well at big odds at Sandown last start and stays at 1400 metres where he has ran into the money eight times from nine attempts over the trip.

The runner at nearly 20/1 who I anticipate can run well is Husson Eagle. The veteran should be ready to fire after a few runs back this campaign and is worth including in the multiples.

Sir John Monash Stakes (Caulfield Race 8)

There is a touch of spring in the air with the running of the Group 3 Sir John Monash Stakes with the early money coming for Soothing, who opened $3.90 and has firmed into $3.70.

Soothing is from the all-conquering James Cummings stable and has given the indication that she is ready to resume with a strong performance on the back of two impressive barrier trials. She has an excellent first-up record with three wins from four prior attempts and looks well placed again.

Bandipur is a fascinating runner and is on the second line of betting at $6. A former James Cummings, he is now with the astute Laming barn. He won well at Caulfield last start and any positive betting moves should be respected. Much loved sprinter Jungle Edge is an $8 chance. Jungle Edge was tremendous winning at Sandown two starts ago and if he can get an easy lead from the wide draw is worth including in the multiples.

MONEY TALKS

There have been several early big bets with TAB. Here are just a few:

ROSEHILL

Race 1, no.9 - SPEND $1,000 at $3.60, $1,000 at $3.20

Race 5, no.3 - SPIRITUAL PURSUIT $1,000 at $2.40

Race 8, no. 14 - RIVER BIRD $1,000 at $4.60

CAULFIELD

Race 1, no. 1 - CAN'T BE DONE $3,200 at $2.90

Race 5, no. 9 - LIKE TO THINK SO $1,600 at $5.50, $1,500 at $2.60

Race 9, no. 9 - SHROUDED IN MIST $1,000 at $3.80, $1,000 at $3.70, $1,500 at $3.40

DOOMBEN

Race 1, no. 7 - KING'S FULL $2,000 at $2.40

Race 8, no.2 - MUSICAL GENIUS $3,000 at $4.40

GAWLER

Race 4, no. 2 - GRINZINGER EXPRESS $3,200 at $2.40