TAB Betting Blog: Sylvia's Mother and Sir Elton both tough to beat

A mouth watering day across the country with Randwick and Flemington taking centre stage.

Both programs look punter friendly and I am keen on two runners at both cards.

BEST BET: Sylvia's Mother (Flemington Race 7, No.1)

NEXT BEST: Sir Elton (Randwick Race 3, No.1)

VALUE BET: Scholarly (Randwick Race 8, No.1)

FLEMINGTON

RACE 7

The team Hawkes-trained Sylvia's Mother was backed off the map when resuming from a spell at Rosehill on June 19. Things didn't go to script on that occasion, but she caught the eye winning a trial and early money indicates she is the one to beat here.

TAB bookmakers opened her a $3.40 favourite and she has already been backed into $2.50 including one bet of $2500 at the opening quote of $3.40.

I anticipate the money for her will continue, she seems to have more upside than most of her rivals and plenty of punters who backed her first-up will no doubt be keen to stick with her as hopefully she can atone.

The major danger appears to be Goddodin, from the James Cummings stable. Goddodin is on the quick back-up after a nice win at Caulfield last Saturday and is worth saving on and including in the quaddie.

Suggested bet: Sylvia's Mother win.

RACE 8

VRC Recognition Handicap (1600 METRES)

The third leg of the Flemington quaddie where winter championships winner Reykjavik has opened a $3.20 favourite.

In my opinion this is an even race with plenty of chances. The favourite Reykjavik will certainly be in my quaddie, but will get out in the market place and is closer to a $5 chance than the $3.20 opening price.

I anticipate the support will come for the James Cummings trained Organza. She was costly last Saturday when running a fast finishing second to Travimyfriend, who also goes around here and is again worth respecting at $10.

Organza has opened a $4.80 and I anticipate that she will start favourite and is the runner to beat. She was doing her best work late last Saturday and looks like she will appreciate the 1600 metres.

Suggested bet: Organza the win.

Rachel King on Organza. Mark Evans/Getty Images

RANDWICK

RACE 1

Punters anticipate that they will start the day on the right foot with the Snowden trained Mandela. Mandela was beaten on debut at Canterbury but his recent trail win at Randwick showed he is above average.

TAB bookmakers posted an opening quote of $2.40 and he was instantly well backed including one bet of $4000. He is now into $1.95 and I anticipate that the support will continue.

The main danger appears to be John Sergent-trained Having Fun who has measured up in similar grade.

RACE 3

There is no form like winning form and everything points to Sir Elton maintaining his unbeaten record and racking up a fourth straight victory.

He handled the rise in class to win well at Randwick last start and with Hugh Bowman taking the ride looks the winner.

He opened $2.40 and has been well supported including one bet of $4400 at $1.85.

RACE 8

My best long shot of the day comes up here in Scholarly. The Waterhouse-Bott trained runner has been off the scene for over a year but has looked good in two barrier trials and can run a big race first-up.

He is a previous winner over 1600 metres and has also previously won first-up. Leading hoop Blake Shinn takes the ride and I am hoping he is nice and positive and Scholarly can give a big sight at nice odds.

The early money has been for Clare Cunningham trained Travancore who has been backed from $5.50 into $4.40 with bets of $1000 at $5.50 and $1000 at $5.

Travancore has been a model of consistency and deserves to be the market leader.

MONEY TALKS - TAB BIG BETS

RANDWICK

Race 1 $4000 at $2.40 on Mandela

Race 3 $4400 at $1.85 on Sir Elton

FLEMINGTON

Race 1 $2800 at $4 on Masculino

Race 7 $2500 at $3.40 on Sylvia's Mother

MORPHETTVILLE PARKS

Race 2 $5200 at $1.85 on Westport