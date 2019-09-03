Kyler Murray's 'pinpoint' accuracy has already made an impression

Field Yates, Keyshawn Johnson and Bernard Pollard examine the biggest headlines during NFL preseason and how they'll impact the regular season. (1:47)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray hung close to head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Thursday's final preseason game, hoping to learn a thing or two.

"Probably some new curse words," Kingsbury said with his subtle, dry humor.

Murray has learned plenty during training camp and preseason play -- much more than new curse words -- and those who have watched him closely have learned a bit as well.

The No. 1 overall pick in April's draft knows how not to get hit.

He's quiet.

He doesn't like repeated questions about his baseball career and how it relates to football.

He's as quick as advertised.

Maybe most of all, Murray showed just how accurately he passes the ball. Multiple receivers used the word "pinpoint" to describe his throws. It's something they don't think has received enough attention.

"I think, man, Kyler gets a lot of attention from the media and from the outside world just in terms of, obviously, he's very mobile," running back Chase Edmonds said. "Obviously, he's a dynamic quarterback. He can change just the whole style of a team's offense when he scrambles, but I think it overshadows just how accurate he truly is and just how calm he's able to stay under pressure when you look at his footwork when guys are approaching him or how he's so quickly able to just settle back and get an accurate throw going on."

Murray's accuracy isn't reserved for a certain type of throw, either. He's accurate on his short, midrange and deep passes. Edmonds raved about the touch of Murray's deep ball, as well as Murray's ability to thread a pass down the seam or on a crossing route.

Murray already has a nuanced understanding for the routes and throws a "very, very catchable ball," receiver Trent Sherfield said. "It's crazy," Sherfield added, "on some stop routes, on the corners, he knows when to put touch on the ball and when not to put touch on the ball, and you don't see that that often from a rookie quarterback. It's only going to get better."

In interviews around the locker room, it took Murray's receivers fractions of a second to come up with examples of his accuracy. That throw to Christian Kirk right on the sideline. The back-shoulder fade to Edmonds that kept him safely away from both the linebacker and the safety.

"I've been around some pretty good ones, and he's up there," Kingsbury said. "And when you're talking about just touch and accuracy and quick release, consistently throwing a tight spiral."

There's a difference, Kirk said, in how the ball comes out of Murray's hands. It's always a spiral. When it isn't, Kingsbury thinks something must be wrong.

"If he doesn't throw a spiral, it's like I look at him, like, ‘You good?'" Kingsbury said.

Murray's accuracy is no accident. It's the product of years of work with his father, Kevin Murray, a former Texas A&M quarterback who's a renowned quarterbacks coach in Texas. Watching his dad throw to him might have helped Murray the most.

"I think a lot of it is God-gifted," Murray said. "Also with him teaching mechanics of footwork, arm motion, all that, but as far as being accurate goes, I think you either are or you aren't. I don't think you can really become accurate."

Kingsbury said Murray has been trained to throw "since he could walk." Murray, who said he started playing quarterback at 8 years old, credited "a lot" of specific drills with helping him hone his accuracy. Plus, he added, he was throwing a football whenever he could as a child. Even at an early age, Murray said he had a knack for gauging distance and depth.

That has helped Murray in the NFL, where he has already learned just how quickly defensive backs close on receivers, erasing windows that were there in college.

Throughout the preseason, Murray has tested his accuracy. Of his 36 attempts, 13.9% were thrown into tight windows, which means a defender was within one yard of the target, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. But of Murray's 36 attempts, 26 were thrown to targets who were within 4 yards of a defender, and 17 of those were completed.

Thus far, Murray has personified a phrase that Kirk said is used often in the NFL: Throw him open. That's what Murray does. And it helps his receivers. A lot.

"It makes my job easy," Kirk said. "All I got to do is go catch the ball."

A quarterback of Murray's caliber is "hard to come by," Kingsbury said.

Kirk has seen it since college, when the two were teammates at Texas A&M. Nothing has changed.

"That's him," Kirk said. "That's Kyler. That's what he does. It's the confidence, the swagger he plays with, his mentality. There's not a throw that he can't make, and that's type of confidence you want as a quarterback."