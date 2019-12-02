Cardinals regress on both sides of the ball in blowout loss to Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The bye week came at the worst time for the Arizona Cardinals.

The progress they made in their last four games went right down the drain on Sunday in an ugly 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyler Murray was sacked six times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the Cardinals' loss. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Arizona was as healthy as it had been all season and was welcoming a Rams team that had been embarrassed on national TV last week, scoring just six points against the Baltimore Ravens. But nothing went right on either side of the ball in the Cardinals' fifth straight loss.

The defense gave up a season-high 549 yards, including 424 passing yards by Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Los Angeles had two 100-yard receivers -- in the first half. Tight end Tyler Higbee set a career high with 107 receiving yards.

NFL Essentials Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Projected 2020 NFL draft order »

More NFL coverage »

But it wasn’t just the defense that struggled.

The Cardinals’ offense couldn’t find its footing all game. After three quarters, it had just 81 yards before finishing with 197 -- with most coming in garbage time.

After close losses the past three weeks, the Cardinals looked as if they had made significant strides offensively. There was a sense they were on the verge of breaking out.

Until Sunday.

In a season when the Cardinals need to be building for 2020, Sunday’s loss stunted any growth.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Yet again, it was stopping tight ends. It’s become an epidemic for the Cardinals, who allowed Tyler Higbee to catch a career-high 107 yards in the first half.

Bold prediction for next week: The Steelers are coming to Arizona next week and will bring with them a horde of fans, turning State Farm Stadium into Heinz Field West. The Cardinals’ losing streak will extend to six games.

QB breakdown: Kyler Murray had one of his worst games of the season Sunday. He was sacked six times while running for just 28 yards and throwing for 163 yards and a pick. He couldn’t get anything going, throwing nearly three more interceptions while having a pass batted down.