Cardinals' receiver DeAndre Hopkins' XXXL hands are 'incredible'

Stephania Bell expects a big season out of DeAndre Hopkins because of his reliability and how Cliff Kingsbury will utilize him in the Cardinals' offense. (0:58)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- There's one pass to DeAndre Hopkins that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray still remembers clear as day. It was early in training camp -- Hopkins' first rep on the first team -- and Murray threw it to Hopkins' back shoulder. Hopkins went up and over second-year cornerback Byron Murphy and "snagged it out of the air."

It was one of those catches, even in practice, that elicited a reaction from everyone who saw it.

The sideline, Murray said, broke out in laughter.

"His hands are, obviously, incredible," Murray said. "Everybody knows how big his hands are, you know?"

Monday Night Pick 'Em Are you ready for some football? Play for FREE and answer questions on the Monday night game every week. Make Your Picks

In case you didn't, they're 10 inches. And if you're wondering: Yes, that's pretty big.

Murray said Hopkins' gloves are XXXL and he has to cut them to make them fit.

Only two first-round wide receivers since 2013 have had bigger hands -- Kelvin Benjamin at 10.25 inches and Henry Ruggs III at 10.125 inches -- according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"I'm not an expert on receivers or hand size or things of that nature," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "but I've never seen a player his size with that type of hand width. And he engulfs that thing.

"I mean, he catches the ball one-handed with ease. I mean, easier than I catch it with two, and that obviously helps who he is as a player."

It has definitely helped. Hopkins, who agreed to a two-year extension worth $54.5 million with $42.5 million guaranteed on Tuesday, was one of seven players with 10-inch hands to have at least 1,000 receiving yards last season. Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona from the Houston Texans in March, is coming off his third straight 1,000-yard season and his fifth in six years.

Yes, Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and having big hands has played a factor in holding on to the ball. He has dropped only 17 of 1,037 targets in his seven-year career, a drop rate of 1.6% -- that's the third-lowest rate in the NFL since 2013 among the 27 players with at least 600 targets, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. One of the two players who have a lower drop rate than Hopkins over that stretch happens to be a teammate: Larry Fitzgerald. The other is Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams.

DeAndre Hopkins has dropped just 17 of 1,037 targets during a seven-year career and has five seasons of 1,000 yards, including the past three. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hopkins' ability to hang on to the football will, no doubt, aid Murray this year, even if Murray thinks of himself as being an accurate thrower. And that largely means just getting the ball near Hopkins.

"Even if he's covered, he's not really covered just because his catch radius is ridiculous," Murray said. "His arms are long. His hands are big. So, I mean, it helps me out, but at the same time, I'm trying to help him out and just put it where only he can get it, so I think it's a good combination."

On top of having big hands, Hopkins has started to endear himself to his teammates.

"Great dude, very genuine, funny, loves to have fun," Murray said. "I think everybody just naturally has gravitated toward him because the type of dude he is in the locker room, in the hotel. Everybody seems to like him.

Kingsbury described Hopkins as a "very conscientious" player and someone who "cares" about his teammates."

"Just will talk to anybody on the team," Kingsbury said. "It doesn't come across as that superstar mentality, which is refreshing. I think our team has already learned that he likes to mix it up with the guys, and when he steps on that field, he's serious about football."

Arizona's wide receivers coach David Raih said Hopkins is a "very engaging person."

"First of all, Hop's a good soul," Raih said.

Raih added Hopkins has been easy to coach so far and is someone who is "really listens to what you're telling him" and is "very eager to learn and improve."

And even though Murray said he's "not really walking around watching his hands ... or watching him holding water bottles or anything like that," fellow wide receiver Trent Sherfield said all the hype, adjectives and hoopla surrounding Hopkins' hands are real.

"Oh, they're great," Sherfield said. "They're great. Everything that you've read, everything that you've seen, it's all true. It is as advertised. I mean his hands are, it's just ridiculous.

"His hands are, literally, probably as long as my feet. It's crazy to see. It's kind of freakish, but great guy, man."