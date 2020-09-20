Kyler Murray runs wild again, scoring 2 TDs in Cardinals' dominant win

Kyler Murray tosses for 286 yards with one touchdown while rushing for 67 yards and two scores n Arizona's' 30-15 win over Washington. (1:18)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The NFL's list of leaders in rushing touchdowns has an unfamiliar name on it:

Kyler Murray.

The second-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns this season with three, joining the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott as the only two quarterbacks sitting near the top of the list. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey leads the league with four.

Until late in the fourth quarter, Murray put the Cardinals' rushing game on his shoulders -- err, his legs -- leading Arizona to a 30-15 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. He finished with 67 rushing yards a week after running for 91. But it was Murray's two touchdowns that allowed the Cardinals to pull away from Washington and hold on to the lead.

And the 2019 rookie of the year started running early.

He scampered for 13 yards on the game's third play and ran for a touchdown later on the drive, but a holding penalty on tight end Dan Arnold nullified the score. Murray got his first touchdown run on a 14-yard run and his second on a 21-yard run early in fourth quarter.

On both, though, he showed of his speed and quickness, but most impressive was his shoulder fakes that left defenders both flat-footed and grasping at air.

Describe the game in two words: A blowout. The Cardinals' offense played well enough to win by more, but the surprising part is that it still didn't play as good as it can. When the Cardinals' offense gets going in its up-tempo package, it might just be the toughest to defend in the NFL.

Kyler Murray ran for 67 yards and two TDs against Washington. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Promising trend: Sacks by players not named Chandler Jones. So much attention has been paid to Jones that it's allowing other players opportunities to get to the quarterback. On Sunday, Corey Peters, Devon Kennard, Jordan Phillips and Haason Reddick all recorded sacks, and some were a direct result of Jones getting double-teamed or chipped.

Bold prediction for next week: Murray will again be the centerpiece of the Cardinals' running game, adding another two touchdowns to his stat line, keeping him among the league leaders for rushing scores.

Pivotal play: With the Cardinals up 7-0 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Washington's Steven Sims Jr. fumbled a punt, which was recovered by Cardinals long-snapper Aaron Brewer. Arizona scored on the last play of the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead and control of the game, which it did not give up the rest of the day.