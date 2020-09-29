Hot start for Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins coincides with decline for Larry Fitzgerald

Kyler Murray lobs a pass to the corner of the end zone where Andy Isabella is able to beat his defender to make the grab and score a 13-yard Cardinals touchdown. (0:17)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- DeAndre Hopkins seems to be settling in quite well with his new team, while teammate and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald had his lowest receiving output since 2004 on Sunday.

By halftime of the Arizona Cardinals' 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, Hopkins had set a personal record for the most receiving yards in his first three games of a season.

And then he continued to build on it in the second half.

When the final horn sounded at State Farm Stadium, Hopkins had 137 yards, giving him 358 through three games, trampling his previous best start of 274 set in 2018 -- when he reached 1,500 yards for the second time in his career. The first time Hopkins hit 1,500 yards was in 2015, when he had 252 yards through three games, his second highest mark before this season.

And now there's 2020. Hopkins is averaging 119 yards per game thus far, which puts him on pace for 1,909 yards this season. Only one receiver has surpassed the 1,900 yards mark, and that was former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson in 2012.

"He's doing a great job," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Hopkins. "I thought he played within the offense this week, and the ball came his way. He's just a guy who finds a way to get open. When he has the ball in his hands, he really makes plays with it. You can see him in the open field making people miss, doing things to get the YAC (yards after catch) and that's kind of his specialty."

In his seven seasons since getting drafted in the first round out of Clemson in 2013, Hopkins has five 1,000-yard seasons. Heading into this season, Hopkins had the third-most receiving yards and catches, second-most touchdowns and most targets of any NFL receiver since 2013.

Arguably the league's best receiver, Hopkins has wasted no time in getting acclimated with quarterback Kyler Murray and his first year with the Cardinals.

Through three games, he has caught a career-high 32 passes, which is tied for the third-most in NFL history through games. His 37 targets in three games are the second most of his career.

"Everybody knows his name, who he is on the field," Murray said. "He's one of the best players in the NFL. Obviously having him is a huge deal.

"He's been playing great and hopefully we can keep that going."

A byproduct of Hopkins' emergence has been a reduction of Fitzgerald's role.

The future first ballot Hall of Famer has 84 yards on 12 catches through three games, the fewest of his 17-year career. Before this season, Fitzgerald never had less than 107 yards in the first three games of a season.

A large part of this season's decline was due to Sunday, when he had no yards on one catch, the second time in his career he didn't have a receiving yard in a game. The last time was Oct. 31, 2004 -- a stretch of 245 games.

Kingsbury took the blame for Fitzgerald not having any yards, saying he should've done a better job of getting him the ball.

"He's the heart and soul of this team," Kingsbury said. "And when he's getting the football, good things happen. So, that's completely on me."

However, Kingsbury disputed the idea Fitzgerald's decreasing stats are a product of his age -- 37 -- or Murray having other options.

"No, I don't think it's anything like that, honestly," Kingsbury said. "He had one of the best camps of anybody on the team, and he played great in the first two games. He was getting open. I just did a poor job of getting him the ball."