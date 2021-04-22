Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury takes jab at Sean McVay, Rams' draft setup

TEMPE, Ariz. -- There’s a new NFC West title at stake: The battle of the draft rooms.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s reign as owner of the best draft-day digs is being threatened by Los Angeles Rams’ setup in a Malibu beach house, and Kingsbury blames it on Rams coach and good friend Sean McVay.

Kingsbury made a splash -- no pun intended -- during last year’s virtual draft when live cutaways on the broadcast showed him sitting on his white leather coach inside his contemporary Paradise Valley home with views of Camelback Mountain out the back of his floor-to-ceiling wall of windows. The grandeur of his home, which included a resort-style backyard with a fire pit, that was lit as temperatures hovered in the low 90s, led to a tweet that included the photo to go viral.

On Thursday, Kingsbury was asked about the Rams’ attempt to unseat him for the title of best draft-day digs.

“Yeah, I really think it's just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, probably sip a little rose, dip in the ocean and make some draft picks,” Kingsbury said. “I think more than anything, he headed that up so it should be fun to watch.”

Kingsbury won’t get a chance to challenge McVay’s setup this year because the Cardinals will be drafting from their facility in Tempe, Arizona.