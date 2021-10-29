Injuries limit Cardinals, who suffer first loss of season vs. Packers

Chase Edmonds takes the direct snap and weaves into the end zone for the 11-yard rushing touchdown. (0:21)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals learned what life is like with an injured DeAndre Hopkins.

And it wasn’t pretty.

The wide receiver left Thursday night's game midway through the first quarter because of a hamstring injury and didn’t return until midway through the third quarter. When he returned, Hopkins was little more than a decoy, and it led to Arizona’s first loss of the season, 24-21, to the Green Bay Packers.

On the Cardinals’ final offensive play, quarterback Kyler Murray looked to wide receiver A.J. Green but was picked off in the end zone, sealing the win for Green Bay. Hopkins was on the field but wasn’t the target.

Without Hopkins on the field, Arizona’s usually potent offense looked pedestrian, gaining just 54 yards on 22 plays -- 2.5 yards per play -- and scoring a rushing touchdown from the time Hopkins left until he returned at the 8:15 mark of the third quarter.

But Arizona struggled without a plethora of injured players including pass rusher J.J. Watt, who ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported may need season-ending surgery on a shoulder injury.

The defense also lost linebacker Zaven Collins and safety James Wiggins, who were ruled out at halftime with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively.

Not having Collins proved to be another blow for a Cardinals’ run defense that had started to find its rhythm over the last few games.

The Cardinals now have 10 days to try and heal up before heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Nov. 7 (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox).