Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon taking it day by day with return of 'locked in' Kyler Murray

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t sure if quarterback Kyler Murray will be available for training camp -- but he’s not completely ruling it out.

“We’ll see,” Gannon said during his first news conference of training camp. “I'm taking it day by day honestly.”

Murray tore the ACL in his right knee while scrambling on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. He was placed on the PUP list Wednesday as he continues to rehab from knee surgery he had in January.

Murray has been progressing and did an “excellent job this summer,” Gannon said.

“The man looks incredible,” running back James Conner said of Murray.

Murray was on the field in street clothes watching the Cardinals’ first practice of training camp Wednesday.

Gannon said Murray is both “locked in” and “excited.” However, Gannon also pointed out that Murray has gone through peaks and valleys during his rehab.

“He has really good days,” Gannon said. “He has some bad days, too -- just like anybody else that's went through that injury.”

Gannon hasn’t put a timeline on Murray’s return. The average length of a rehab from a torn ACL is typically nine to 12 months and is dependent on a number of factors including complexity of the surgery, the player’s injury history and their position. When will Gannon know Murray is ready to return?

“When he tells me,” Gannon said.

One of Murray’s training partners this offseason was tight end Zach Ertz, who was also put on the PUP list Wednesday.

Ertz said his goal is to return from his ACL injury, which he suffered on Nov. 13, in the next couple of weeks. He’ll have a “return to play” test around then, which will determine if he’s ready to begin practicing.

“There's a bunch of milestones that I want to hit and have to hit before the first game or whatever, whether it's Week 1, Week 4,” he said. “To me, it's just being at my best when I'm out there.”

However, Ertz said, the way he’s trending, it might be possible to be ready for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

“I don't think it's unrealistic to be ready for Week 1,” he said. “But at the same time, there's a lot of work to be done between now and September [10].”