Falcons plan uniform change for the first time in 17 years

The Atlanta Falcons obviously are looking for a fresh start in 2020 coming off another losing season, and they'll have a new look soon to get it started.

The team announced plans to unveil new uniforms in April without divulging details regarding the revised threads. In a letter to season-ticket holders, team owner Arthur Blank said the new look will reflect "Atlanta's culture, pride and unity."

The team also teased the new uniforms with a hype video.

It has been 17 years since the Falcons made a uniform change. The organization spent the past two years in discussions with the NFL and uniform partner, Nike, to create a look influenced by fan and player feedback.

"The Falcons have a proud tradition of bringing people and communities together from all walks of life, and our shared passion for winning football helps fuel this team," Blank said. "As I stated when I purchased the Falcons in 2002, my promise remains the same: to bring a championship team to both our city and our community -- on and off the field."

The franchise already made one big announcement right before the end of the regular season when Blank said he would retain coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff at least for 2020, with Quinn and Dimitroff now reporting directly to team president Rich McKay. Since losing to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI, Quinn has posted a 24-24 record.