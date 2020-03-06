How the Falcons can shore up their greatest weakness: pass-rusher

It’s no secret the Atlanta Falcons need pass-rush help. The numbers scream it.

Last season, the 7-9 Falcons had just 28 sacks -- one of four teams to fail to reach 30 sacks along with the Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins. Over the past two seasons, the Falcons rank tied for 29th with 65 sacks, 35 fewer than the division-rival Saints had over that same time span. The Falcons rank dead last in pressure rate over the past two seasons at 22.9%. Those numbers have contributed to the Falcons allowing opponents to convert 44.3% of third downs -- the fourth-worst third-down defense in the league in that time frame.

The Falcons might have solved some of their pass-rushing issues after installing Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator halfway through the season. The Falcons had just seven sacks in Weeks 1-8 -- but they had 21 sacks in Weeks 9-17. Changing the complexion of the pass-rush personnel already has started with the team’s decision not to re-sign former sack champ Vic Beasley Jr., who had been extremely inconsistent since his breakout Super Bowl season.

Free agent Robert Quinn had 11.5 sacks last season for the Cowboys. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Having Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as the anchor of the line is a plus, but he can’t do it alone and could use much more help off the edges. Beasley’s 22 pressures over the past two seasons rank tied for 65th, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, while Takk McKinley’s 20 pressures rank tied for 74th.

So what’s the next step for the Falcons? Landing an impact pass-rusher in free agency would seem like the ideal scenario. The Falcons have just $4,152,178 in cap space, although team president Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff insist the cap situation isn’t dire.

It makes sense to connect the dots with top impending free-agent pass-rusher Dante Fowler, since Fowler said, “I love him," when talking about Falcons coach Dan Quinn prior to the 2015 NFL draft. Fowler played for Quinn at the University of Florida when Quinn was the Gators’ defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. But would the cap-strapped Falcons really break the bank for one of the top pass-rushers?

“Dante Fowler’s played himself, probably, into a different stratosphere," said former agent Joel Corry, now a salary-cap and contract analyst. “Fowler had a pretty expensive one-year with the Rams. He made $13 million on a one, so he’s not going to sign $13 million on a long-term deal."

Rather than paying perhaps $15 million-plus for the 25-year-old Fowler, the Falcons might be better off looking at an older but effective pass-rusher such as Robert Quinn, who turns 30 in May but had 11.5 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys last season. Pairing a veteran such as Quinn with another pass-rusher via the draft seems sensible, considering the team cut ties with Beasley and appears unlikely to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option.

So what does Dimitroff think the market price will be for an impact pass-rusher?

“You know the ranges there," Dimitroff said. “You could have a quality free agent who is shy of the double digits [less than $10 million per year]. You’re going to have a number [of players] who are going to be over double digits. There’s a wide range there, and they can still produce. I believe it’s all over the place.

“Part of your approach as an organization is to decide where you’re going to put your resources. If you think you can get somebody that can be shy of double digits and can produce for you like you would expect, then you make that move. Otherwise, you know that X Games analogy -- ‘go big or go home’ -- there’s some people that believe that.’’

In terms of the draft, it’s highly doubtful the Falcons would pay the price required to move up from No. 16 to grab Ohio State’s Chase Young, who's the best pass-rusher in the class. One general manager said that after Young, the pass-rushers he believes are worthy of consideration are Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson, Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor, Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara and Michigan’s Josh Uche. Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos wasn’t on that list, although the Falcons are likely to check out the former Nittany Lion, too. Chaisson was the player ESPN’s Todd McShay had going to the Falcons in his latest mock draft. The Falcons have three picks in the first two rounds this year.

Here’s how one league executive broke down the pass-rushers outside of Ohio State’s Young.