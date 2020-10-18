Ravens survive but sloppy win needs to serve as wake-up call

Carson Wentz runs in a short touchdown, but he is stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt to preserve the lead for the Ravens. (0:33)

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 5-1 for the first time since their Super Bowl seasons in 2000 and 2012.

But no one will be talking about title aspirations after a 30-28 win in Philadelphia.

The Ravens committed 12 penalties for 132 yards. The defense allowed 28 points in the second half. The offense couldn't close out the game in their usual fashion.

Lamar Jackson was able to run for a score Sunday, but he still didn't resemble his MVP form. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Baltimore hasn't looked like the same team that finished with the best record in the NFL last season, and Lamar Jackson hasn't resembled his MVP form. But this was also the case when the Ravens beat four previous teams this season by at least two touchdowns.

This time, the Ravens needed a Matthew Judon tackle on a two-point conversion in the final minutes to preserve the win.

The Ravens will need to use this as a wake-up call heading into a bye. This type of performance likely won't cut it against the Steelers on Nov. 1.

Describe the game in two words. Tough win. This was unlike any of the Ravens' earlier wins this season. Baltimore had cruised in beating the Cleveland Browns (by 32 points), Houston Texans (17), Washington (14) and Cincinnati Bengals (24). This helped the Ravens extend their road winning streak to nine games, the longest current one in the NFL.

Promising trend: The Ravens are 5-1 for just the third time in franchise history. The other instances? 2000 and 2012, the years in which the Ravens went on to win their two Super Bowls.

Pivotal play: After allowing Carson Wentz's touchdown, which cut the Ravens' fourth-quarter lead to 30-28, Judon stuffed Wentz on the two-point conversion attempt.

Eye-popping NextGen Stat: Jackson hit the top speed of his career on a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, when he ran up the middle of the Eagles' defense untouched. He reached 21.01 miles per hour. Jackson is responsible for three of the five fastest speeds reached by a quarterback since the start of last season.