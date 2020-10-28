Lamar Jackson: Dez Bryant signing to Ravens' practice squad 'tremendous'

Jamison Hensley breaks down Dez Bryant signing with the Ravens' practice squad and when we could possibly see him suit up for games. (0:48)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed excitement over the newest addition to the Baltimore Ravens' passing game.

Dez Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, was signed Tuesday to Baltimore's practice squad. Jackson hasn't had time to formally talk with Bryant because of the five-day COVID-19 testing protocol, but the reigning NFL MVP has been impressed with how hard Bryant has worked after watching videos on Instagram.

"It's tremendous," Jackson said before Wednesday's practice. "We just got to see what he's capable of. We'll go from there."

If Bryant is elevated to the active roster, he'll become the most experienced target in the NFL's 31st-ranked passing game. Bryant is 31, and no Ravens wide receiver on the 53-man roster is older than 27. Bryant's 73 career touchdowns are 44 more than Baltimore's current wide receiver group has totaled in their careers (29).

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal on when Bryant will get promoted to the active roster. Bryant hasn't played in a game since December 2017.

"We'll just see where he's at," Harbaugh said. "He hasn't played a game for how many years? There's a lot to learn. He looked good at the workout. I don't think you need to make too much more out of it than that. So when and if he's ready to go, he'll be out there. It's just really that simple."

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith called Bryant an "X factor" and compared him to former Baltimore wide receiver Anquan Boldin in the way he can catch contested passes.

"He has that dog attitude that you want on your offense. He's only going to help us," Smith said.