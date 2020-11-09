Blood, COVID and the devil: How Ravens delivered their most resilient win

Lamar Jackson calls his own number and flies 9 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:23)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In a week so challenging that had Lamar Jackson believed the paranormal was involved, the Baltimore Ravens delivered a victory that many around the NFL won't remember but those within this locker room certainly will.

Baltimore's 24-10 victory Sunday in Indianapolis doesn't rank as a statement game. Instead of making some grand declaration to the rest of the league, this was more about the Ravens proving what they had inside.

The word that Ravens coach John Harbaugh used after the game to his team -- and which he borrowed from general manager Eric DeCosta -- was fortitude.

"I’m going to look that up shortly here," Harbaugh joked.

There weren't many smiles heading into this game. In fact, it's hard to remember when Baltimore had ever faced so much adversity in a week.

Lamar Jackson overcame a slow start to Sunday's game and ended up matching Dan Marino with most wins (25) in a quarterback's first 30 regular season starts in the Super Bowl era. AP Photo/AJ Mast

Last Sunday, the Ravens lost an emotional game to the rival Steelers and lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury. On Monday, Baltimore learned its top defensive player, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to quarantine for 10 days. On Tuesday, the Ravens placed six players identified as "high-risk" close contacts to Humphrey on the Reserve/COVID list, which meant a half-dozen defensive players wouldn't practice all week.

Baltimore (6-2) responded by beating the upstart Colts (5-3) -- its first victory over a team with a winning record this season -- and did so by coming back from a halftime deficit for the first time since 2016.

"I will just say the devil was busy this week for us," Jackson said, "and we just overcame it."

If the week hadn't been challenging enough, defensive end Calais Campbell strained his left calf on the third play of the game and didn't return. Jackson didn't have any clue where the snap in the pistol was going at times because center Matt Skura had a cut on his thumb and it was bleeding.

While the defense held Philip Rivers in check and scored on safety Chuck Clark's 65-yard fumble return, Jackson had one of his worst starts. It marked the first time in the regular season that the Baltimore offense got shut out since Jackson took over as the starter.

Despite all the struggles, the vibe in the locker room was positive.

"We understand that we have a bunch of men here that love to fight, and that’s just the way that this team is built, [and] that’s just the way that this offense is built," said Orlando Brown Jr., who has replaced Stanley at left tackle. "We have a lot of men with the mentality that they’re going to finish, and if they get knocked out, they’re going out swinging."

Jackson found his rhythm in a more up-tempo offense, completing all 10 of his passes in the second half. Cornerback Marcus Peters made a momentum-changing interception in the third quarter, which was initially ruled an incompletion until Harbaugh made the gutsy move of throwing the challenge flag.

Chuck Clark's fumble recovery for a touchdown, jump started a moribund Ravens team against Indianapolis. AP Photo/AJ Mast

More than anything, the Ravens rolled up their sleeves and went to work. On Jackson's 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the reigning NFL MVP scored untouched because tight end Mark Andrews blocked safety George Odum 10 yards downfield and into the end zone. On the final play of the game, Baltimore outside linebacker Matthew Judon chased down wide receiver Zach Pascal 15 yards downfield to stop him five yards short of the end zone.

It's easy to overlook that this was a record-setting day for Baltimore. Jackson tied Dan Marino for most victories (25) in a quarterback's first 30 regular season starts in the Super Bowl era. The Ravens scored 20 points in 31 straight games, breaking the mark set by Peyton Manning and the 2012-14 Denver Broncos for the longest in NFL history.

For the Ravens, this win was more about grit than glory.

“I think they understood the gravity of the win," Harbaugh said. "I think they understood how tough that win was, and know they feel good about it. They're going to be proud of that one."