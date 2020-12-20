Lamar Jackson and Ravens again hitting stride in December

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws for three touchdowns and rushes for one in a dominant win for the Ravens over the Jaguars. (1:08)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are playing their best football of the season at just the right time.

Looking just as dangerous as he did in last season’s NFL MVP campaign, Jackson threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Ravens routed the outclassed Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday.

This marks the first time Baltimore has scored 40 or more points in consecutive games since November 2019, when the Ravens had the league’s highest-scoring offense.

The only bad news for Baltimore was the Miami Dolphins beating the New England Patriots. Winners of three straight games, the Ravens (9-5) remain No. 8 in the seven-team AFC race behind the Dolphins because Miami (6-4 in the AFC) currently has a better conference record than Baltimore (6-5).

For the first three months of the season, Jackson and the Ravens struggled to regain the rhythm of last season. It got so bad for Baltimore that Jackson even acknowledged defensive players were calling out the Ravens’ plays.

But, strangely enough, it all changed when Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. After returning, Jackson has totaled 10 touchdowns (six passing and four rushing) in his past three games, showing the same relentlessness and energy as last season.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won three in a row to improve to 9-5 and will likely be favored to win their final two regular-season games -- at home against the Giants and at the Bengals. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Promising trend: Domination in December. The Ravens are now 12-2 in this month since 2018, when Jackson took over as a starter. That’s the best record in the NFL in that span. Baltimore has outscored teams 398-161 in December in the past three seasons.

QB breakdown: Jackson produced four touchdowns for the sixth time in his career. He was efficient in the red zone, throwing touchdown passes to Miles Boykin (four yards), Dez Bryant (11) and Mark Andrews (three). He also had a five-yard touchdown run. For the most part, Jackson did his damage through the air, completing 17-of-22 passes for 243 yards. Jackson recorded a 133.1 passer rating, his third straight game with a rating better than 100.

Pivotal play: Safety in the first quarter. Jackson’s interception on the opening drive gave some early hope for the Jaguars. Two plays later, linebacker Matthew Judon sacked Gardner Minshew in the end zone for a safety. Even with two top cornerbacks (Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith) and defensive end Calais Campbell all sidelined by injuries, the Ravens defense shut out the Jaguars for the first 35 minutes, 51 seconds of the game.

Getting revenge: Earlier in the week, Minshew said Ravens pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue would be “out for blood” in his first game against his former team and he was certainly right. Ngakoue recorded two sacks, including forcing a fumble from Minshew in the red zone in the third quarter. This was undoubtedly the best game in Baltimore for Ngakoue, who only had one sack in his previous seven games for the Ravens.

Up next: Sunday against the New York Giants. The Ravens are 6-1 against teams with losing records this season, including 3-0 against the NFC East.