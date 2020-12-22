Waving Terrible Towels? Ravens need help to get into playoffs

Jamison Hensley breaks down J.K. Dobbins' fantasy value as the lead running back for the Ravens going forward. (0:33)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens don’t control their postseason fate, and they will need help from other teams, which could lead them to cheer for the most unlikeliest of teams.

One of Baltimore’s clearest paths to clinching a playoff berth: The Ravens win out, and their rival Pittsburgh Steelers beat either the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) on Sunday or the Cleveland Browns (10-4) in the season finale. Baltimore (9-5) is currently the No. 8 team in the seven-team AFC playoff field and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis and Cleveland because the Ravens beat the Colts earlier this season and swept the Browns.

So, are the Ravens going to become Steelers fans for at least the next two weeks?

Even though they need help to get into the playoffs, Lamar Jackson says the focus still has to be on winning out and taking care of business on their side. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“Of course, we want to get into the playoffs,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We know we need some help. The focus for us is going to be taking care of our business. It doesn’t matter what anybody else does if we don’t take care of our job. Our job is to win. That’s 100% what we’ll be locked in on."

It's not like Baltimore is going to be blaring Styx's "Renegade" at M&T Bank Stadium during the fourth quarter Sunday. The Ravens have other ways to secure their third straight playoff appearance, which is why they have an 87.7% chance of reaching the postseason, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

If Baltimore wins out by beating the New York Giants (5-9) on Sunday and winning at the Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1), here are some clinching scenarios:

In order to get into the playoffs, the Ravens will need help from the most unlikeliest of sources -- their nemesis, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

While there are plenty of ways to get in, nothing is guaranteed. Even if the Ravens win 11 games, they won’t go to the playoffs if the Browns, Colts and Dolphins all win out. Of course, there is only a 1% chance of that happening (it occurred 213 times out of 20,000 simulations), according to FPI.

“We’ve just got to keep focused on what we have in front of us,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We’ve got the Giants in front of us, now. We’ve got to focus on those guys, get on the film, and watch those guys and pray next week, the ones we need to lose, lose, because we’ve still got to try to get to the playoffs -- that’s our goal. But one game at a time. We can’t peak too soon.”

The Ravens have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule and won't play a starting quarterback the rest of the way, if Daniel Jones is sidelined for the Giants for the third time in four weeks. The Bengals are already without No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22.

Baltimore is considered a heavy favorite in its past two games. The Ravens are projected to win 80.5% of the time against the Giants and 82.2% against the Bengals.

But this will only matter if the Ravens get a helping hand from other teams, which includes their fiercest rival. This represents Baltimore's wildest 2020 moment of all.

“Everybody knows the mentality,” Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant said. "We have a shot. We have to play good football from here on out, and I think that’s everybody’s focus. We don’t care about anything else. We just want to play good football and give ourselves a chance.”