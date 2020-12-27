Lamar Jackson, Ravens run over Giants to control playoff fate

Dez Bryant scores for the second consecutive week to increase the Ravens' lead on the Giants. (0:33)

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens now control their playoff fate, thanks to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens ran over the New York Giants 27-13 on Sunday, but it wasn't until the Steelers beat the Colts about 10 minutes later when Baltimore found itself in a favorable postseason position.

With the Colts' loss in Pittsburgh, the Ravens can secure a third straight trip to the postseason by winning in Cincinnati next Sunday.

In winning their fourth straight game, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn't look like a team needing losses elsewhere to get into the playoffs. Baltimore looked like a team playing its best football at the right time.

The Ravens scored on all four of their first-half drives and hammered out 249 yards rushing against the league's No. 6 run defense. It marked the third time in four games that the NFL's top ground attack has totaled over 200 yards rushing.

Jackson has been one of the game's best quarterbacks in December. Over the past three seasons, he is 12-1 in the month, throwing 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The Ravens (10-5) were looking to avoid becoming the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to win 11 games and not reach the postseason. The others: the 1967 Baltimore Colts (in Johnny Unitas' last Pro Bowl season), the 1985 Denver Broncos (John Elway's third season) and the 2008 New England Patriots (with Matt Cassel at quarterback, filling in for an injured Tom Brady).

Describe the game in two words. Another beatdown. Jackson doesn't let up against lesser opponents, and the Giants (5-10) found that out Sunday. Jackson is 9-0 in his career against teams that are at least three games below .500, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In those games, Baltimore has been dominant, winning by a total of 141 points, an average margin of 17.2 points per game.

Promising trend: The Ravens are revving up their pass rush. Baltimore sacked Daniel Jones six times, which included three straight plays in the fourth quarter. Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale stressed patience when Baltimore recorded four sacks in six games when quarterbacks got rid of the ball quickly. In two games since, the Ravens have totaled 11 sacks.

Eye-popping stat: The Ravens gained over 100 yards rushing by the second quarter and continued their march in the NFL record books in doing so. With its 38th straight game of 100 yards rushing, Baltimore tied the second-longest streak in league history. Only the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers have a longer streak at 43 consecutive games.

Up next: At the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens have won two of their past three at Paul Brown Stadium, including a 49-13 win last season. In that game, Jackson delivered his spectacular spin move on a 47-yard touchdown run.