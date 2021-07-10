Ravens' Kevin Zeitler is always working on pass-blocking technique -- even while his wife is in labor

A recently released video on social media should make Lamar Jackson feel better and send a message that pass-rushers aren’t going to see Kevin Zeitler’s new baby anytime soon.

Sara Zeitler, the wife of the Baltimore Ravens right guard, filmed her husband doing offensive lineman drills while she was in labor. Kevin Zeitler worked on his pass-blocking sets, which drew raised eyebrows from Sara. The Zeitlers welcomed daughter Parker Lou on Thursday, July 8.

Meanwhile while I was in labor, @kzeit70 did pass sets in the hospital 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

While Zeitler’s work in the hospital room might surprise some, the Ravens have learned quickly how dedicated he is to football.

Asked this offseason about the new right side of Baltimore’s offensive line -- Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva -- coach John Harbaugh said, "Whether it’s meeting room, weight room, conditioning [or] on the field work –- they’re all ball, all the time. I love that about them.”

Zeitler, 31, was the Ravens’ biggest free-agent signing this offseason. He signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Baltimore shortly after getting released by the New York Giants. The Ravens signed Zeitler in March because they wanted to upgrade their pass protection for Jackson. Last season, Zeitler allowed two sacks and four quarterback pressures with the Giants.

Based on how Zeitler is spending his time before training camp, Jackson and Zeitler’s wife should both be well protected.

This is the second child for the Zeitlers. They have another daughter, Kaleia Rose.