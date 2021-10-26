QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens focused on not letting loss to Bengals linger

Jamison Hensley calls the Ravens' running game one of the worst in the NFL, and advises fantasy managers to target players in Baltimore's passing attack instead. (0:54)

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday dropped them from the top spot in the AFC as well as first place in the AFC North.

But players insist the largest margin of defeat in the Lamar Jackson era did not decimate their confidence or championship aspirations. The Ravens (5-2) aren’t going to dwell on this loss heading into their bye week and will focus on the remaining 10 games.

"We can't let this beat us twice,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "It’s one game. It hurts. It's going to burn. [It was a] division game at home, but at the end of the day, [we have] a whole lot of football left to play. It’s as simple as that.”

Campbell later added, "In the second half of the season, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, that’s for sure.”

Despite the loss, the Ravens still matched the best start in franchise history. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Baltimore an 81.2% chance of reaching the playoffs (only the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans have a better projection in the AFC).

What that loss to the Bengals revealed was Jackson’s playmaking can’t make up for all of Baltimore’s injuries and weaknesses. The secondary has to cut down on big plays allowed. The offense has to get more out of its running backs.

An encouraging sign for the Ravens is how they’ve maintained an even keel throughout the emotional comebacks and big wins. Players didn’t pound their chest after routing the Chargers by 28 points on Oct. 17. And they weren’t hanging their heads after falling to Cincinnati by 24 points a week later.

"We just move on,” Jackson said. "They played a great game. I feel like our guys played a great game as well, a little bit, here and there. But they got the ‘W.’ We’re going to go into next week, [and] we’re going to work, see where we messed up at when we watch film and [just] move on.”

Lamar Jackson summed up the Ravens' loss in four simple words: "We just move on." Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Baltimore has shown resiliency under Jackson. In 2019, the Ravens started off 2-2 before reeling off 12 straight wins. Last season, Baltimore was 6-5 to start December before winning its last five games in the regular season. In Jackson’s two previous losses by double digits, the Ravens won the following game.

Asked why he’s optimistic about where this team can go, rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman said, "Because I know where we are. I mean, we put it on tape. The world has seen it. We just have to continue to do it consistently. So, I just know we need to do that moving forward.”

Here are the two biggest Ravens’ fix-it items for the bye week:

If the Ravens are going to rebound from the loss to the Bengals, Devonta Freeman and the other backs will need to increase production. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Ravens have an opportunity to go on another run after the bye. Baltimore plays host to the Minnesota Vikings before playing at the Miami Dolphins and at the Chicago Bears. Those teams have a combined 7-13 record (.350).

After the Ravens' largest margin of defeat in four years, Harbaugh emphasized that no one should jump to any grand conclusions from one game.

“We played our worst game of the season, worst game in a long time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s week to week. A week ago, you're being crowned the best ever and we’re sitting there saying ‘Whoa, whoa, it’s one week.’ Now you want to say ‘What’s wrong with the run game, what’s wrong with the pass game, you guys are terrible.’ We’re like ‘Whoa, whoa, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us.”

Harbaugh then asked how many games the Ravens have left to play.

"The worst we can do is 5-12, I promise you that,” he said. “What's the best we can do? 15-2. So, we’re going to be somewhere between 15-2 and 5-12. That’s a guarantee. What we end up being is up to us and how well we play.”