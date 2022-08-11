Summertime superiority: Inside the Baltimore Ravens' historic 20-game preseason win streak

Matthew Berry breaks down the Ravens backfield and why Mike Davis has the opportunity to start in Week 1. (1:20)

BALTIMORE -- Josh Woodrum has been a sales associate for a building supply company and a master club fitter for a custom golf manufacturer over the past couple of years.

Every so often, his former job gets brought up.

“Didn’t you play for the Ravens at one point?” a customer will ask.

Woodrum, 29, played for seven NFL teams, including 13 months in Baltimore, and yet he never got on the field for a regular-season game. He does hold this distinction -- making as much of an impact as Lamar Jackson on one particular Ravens winning streak.

As Baltimore opens the preseason Thursday night, the Ravens have won 20 straight preseason games, eclipsing the Vince Lombardi-coached Green Bay Packers, who won 19 in a row from 1959 to 1962. Although the official record is unknown, Baltimore’s streak is the longest by any team confirmed by the Elias Sports Bureau since 1995.

The reason this streak has lasted six years isn’t because Ravens coach John Harbaugh plays his starters longer than other teams. It’s because Woodrum and other bubble players for Baltimore have repeatedly proven they’re better than the other teams’ reserve players in the second half.

Woodrum played in seven games during Baltimore’s preseason run, completing 67% of his passes (37-of-55) and recording a 102.2 passer rating. In the 2017 preseason opener, his first pass for the Ravens went for a 33-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tim White against Washington. The next game, Woodrum scored on a 14-yard run. A week after that, he threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Taquan Mizzell, which proved to be the game winner against the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s not just winning for the Ravens,” Woodrum said. “It’s kind of putting a stamp on your career and putting something on your résumé. You came in and played, even though people consider it to be the end of the game. That doesn’t matter. For half of the roster, it really matters because that’s the only playing time they’re going to be able to get. In that aspect, it’s super important.”

The Ravens have heard others rib them for thinking this streak is special when it’s not recognized by the NFL record books and has occurred during the part of the league calendar when the games don’t technically count.

But Baltimore takes pride in the fact that the team’s last preseason loss was Sept. 3, 2015. There’s also a sense of widespread accomplishment when counting up the number of players who’ve helped this summertime superiority.

