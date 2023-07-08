Better, worse or the same? Ravens feeling 'dangerous' on offense

Jeremy Fowler, Sam Acho and Alan Hahn explain why the Ravens upgrading their offense doesn't mean guaranteed success for Lamar Jackson. (2:29)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s been all about the offense for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, from a new contract for quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new coordinator in Todd Monken to new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” tight end Mark Andrews said.

With Jackson missing the final five games with a knee injury, Baltimore struggled to get into the end zone toward the end of last season. The Ravens finished with their fewest yards (338.8) since 2017 and their fewest points (20.6) since Marc Trestman was the team’s playcaller in 2015.

Under Monken, Baltimore is expected to throw the ball more and spread out teams. The biggest change, however, should be the pace.

"It's going to be pretty fast,” guard Kevin Zeitler said. "We're going to attack and attack and attack.”

With training camp starting in late July, are the Ravens better, worse or the same on offense?

Here is a position-by-position analysis for 2023:

Quarterback

Returnees: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

Losses: None

Additions: Josh Johnson (49ers)

Better, worse or the same: Same

Jackson’s health will ultimately decide whether the Ravens are better or worse at quarterback. He’s missed a total of 11 games (including playoffs) the last two seasons. Baltimore looked to upgrade its backup spot in free agency by talking with Baker Mayfield and Taylor Heinicke before signing Johnson. The competition for the No. 2 quarterback job between Huntley and Johnson is one of the few notable position battles this year.

Running back

Returnees: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Patrick Ricard (FB), Ben Mason (FB)

Loss: Kenyan Drake

Additions: Keaton Mitchell, Owen Wright

Better, worse or the same: Better

Even without a major addition, this group should be better — and more explosive — because Dobbins and Edwards are now two years removed from devastating knee injuries. There will be extra motivation for Dobbins and Edwards, both of whom are in contract years.

It’s a little surprising that Baltimore hasn’t added a veteran running back for insurance if Dobbins or Edwards gets hurt again. Ricard, a four-time Pro Bowl fullback, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing hip surgery this offseason.

Wide receiver

Returnees: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche II, Tarik Black, Andy Isabella, Shemar Bridges, Mike Thomas

Losses: Demarcus Robinson (Rams), Sammy Watkins

Additions: Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams), Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor (Patriots), Laquon Treadwell (Seahawks), Dontay Demus, Sean Ryan,

Better, worse or the same: Much better

It’s hard to remember the last time the Ravens upgraded a position group as significantly as this one. Baltimore spent more than it ever has by signing Beckham to a one-year, $15 million deal and then drafted Flowers in the first round.

There really is no comparison between the top four projected wide receivers this year (Beckham, Flowers, Bateman and Agholor) to the end of last season (Robinson, Watkins, Duvernay and Proche).

Tight end

Returnees: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

Losses: Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver (Vikings)

Additions: Travis Vokolek

Better, worse or the same: Same

With all of the new additions at wide receiver, let’s not forget that Andrews returns as Jackson’s top target. Baltimore will miss Boyle’s leadership and Oliver’s blocking, but all of that should be negated by the growth of second-year players Likely and Kolar.

Offensive line

Returnees: OT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum, G Kevin Zeitler, OT Morgan Moses, OL Patrick Mekari, G John Simpson, OL Daniel Faalele, OL Ben Cleveland, OT David Sharpe

Losses: G Ben Powers (Broncos), C Trystan Colon (Jets), OT Ja’Wuan James

Additions: OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, G Andrew Vorhees, C Sam Mustipher (Bears), G Tashawn Manning, G TyKeem Doss, G Jake Guidone, OT Brandon Kipper, OL Jaylon Thomas

Better, worse or the same: Little worse

This could end up being a top-five offensive line in the league. Stanley started looking like a Pro Bowl left tackle again last year, and Linderbaum is starting his second full season. The concern is the hole at left guard after not re-signing Powers and the increasing age on the right side with Zeitler (33 years old) and Moses (32). It looks like the competition at left guard will come down to Aumavae-Laulu, Simpson or Mekari.