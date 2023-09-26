'Ticked me off': Lamar Jackson upset about Ravens' inability to finish

BALTIMORE — After Sunday’s surprising 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about the no-call on what looked to be a pass interference penalty on Indianapolis late in the game.

Jackson paused for five seconds, tilting his head back and forth before chuckling.

“Man, we had plenty of opportunities in the game to finish strong, but it is what is,” Jackson said. “Live to fight another day.”

While there was frustration over officiating, the Ravens were even more upset about their lackluster performance on offense and their inability to finish the game. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Jackson was off his game, completing 8-of-15 passes (53.3%) for 69 yards. Baltimore failed to get a first down on its two drives in overtime, when the Ravens probably only needed one to get into range for a winning field goal.

Closing out games has been an issue for Jackson and the Ravens, who were without four injured starters on Sunday. Since the start of the 2022 season, Baltimore has been outscored by 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. That’s the fourth-worst point differential by any team, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Best of NFL Nation • Rams' Donald isn't slowing down

• Can Bengals protect Joe Burrow?

• Bucs getting it done without Brady

• Can Eagles keep Brown-Smith WR duo?

• What's wrong with Jaguars?

• Elliott looking forward to facing Cowboys

"[We had] great field position [and] we didn't move the ball at all,” Jackson said. "That ticked me off. It ticked all of us. We like to finish the job. The defense did great today. They always do great, but especially today giving us that opportunity to finish the game and we didn't.”

In overtime, the Ravens got the ball at the Colts’ 48-yard line after Devin Duvernay’s 31-yard punt return. Then, on third-and-six, Jackson threw behind a wide-open Zay Flowers for a first down.

On the next possession, Baltimore started at its own 46 after the Ravens' defense stuffed Indianapolis on fourth-and-one. But tight end Isaiah Likely dropped a pass that would have converted a third-and-3.

"It's just about finishing,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "It was right there to be had, and this is the type of game you learn from. You grow from it and get better as a team. We're not going to take this one lightly.”

The Ravens players and coaches were visibly angered by two no-calls by the officials in overtime. It looked like there was a missed facemask on a run by Flowers and then a missed pass interference call involving Flowers, who had Colts linebacker E.J. Speed draped over him.

But Baltimore made its share of mistakes, too. The Ravens fumbled on four straight possessions in the first half, losing two of them. Jackson didn’t push the ball downfield like he did a week earlier in Cincinnati. He ran for 101 yards in regulation, but he didn't get one carry in overtime.

And, when the game was on the line, the Ravens didn’t deliver. Jackson has nine game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and overtime since the start of the 2019 season. There are 11 quarterbacks who have produced more in that time.

"It's definitely tough,” Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "We wanted to put those guys away, but unfortunately, we didn't. Like I said, the defense gave us opportunities. I think in the future, we'll definitely need to capitalize more, and I feel like we will.”

The Ravens (2-1) next face the NFL's No.1 defense in the Cleveland Browns, who lead the league in fewest yards (163.7) and points (10.7) allowed.