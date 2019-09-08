Patriots' often-overlooked defense rolls in rout of Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy was inactive for the New England Patriots' 33-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night as his wife, Marissa, was in labor with the couple’s first child.

Van Noy is a key cog, yet the deep, talented unit still delivered a dominating performance, which could be a preview of great things ahead. Van Noy, from afar, shared his excitement over what was unfolding against Ben Roethlisberger & Co.

How about that defense?!?!?!?!? Them boys hungraaaayyyyyy!! My guys!!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

In an offseason headlined by how the Patriots might replace retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, and whether they have enough weapons around 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, the defense has at times been overlooked.

The hot topic has been mostly about who would be calling the plays after Brian Flores left to become Dolphins head coach and Greg Schiano resigned in March. First-year inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has mostly taken the reins in that area, with Bill Belichick, as usual, having plenty of oversight.

The early returns -- with a veteran secondary that is already building on its 2018 success and a swarming, diverse front seven -- were extremely impressive Sunday night.

Describe the game in two words: Pure domination. The defending Super Bowl champions played with great energy, and the execution across the board had a midseason-form feel to it. And now receiver Antonio Brown is added to the mix -- after a night in which Brady was on point on down-the-field throws -- with a road trip to face the Dolphins next on the schedule.

Bold prediction: When the Patriots officially announce the signing of Brown, likely late Monday afternoon, they will have to make a corresponding roster move and it could be a surprise. The answer could come from the team's inactive list Sunday night, which included veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and safety Obi Melinfwu (ankle). One question Bill Belichick would likely be asking: Is there still a spot for Thomas at receiver when the Patriots already have Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Brown and promising undrafted receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski (punt returner). Also, first-round pick N'Keal Harry could return from injured reserve later in the season.

Pivotal play: The Patriots have a notable history with the "double pass," and it helps to have a college-quarterback-turned NFL wide receiver (Edelman) when calling on them. On the team’s second drive of the game, from its own 48-yard line, Brady threw behind the line of scrimmage to Edelman, who then threw across the field to running back James White. The Steelers' defense had over-pursued to Edelman, which left plenty of running room for White to pick up 32 yards. That set up the first touchdown on the next play and the Patriots -- with Brady spreading the ball around to a variety of targets -- never looked back. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' plan was brilliant, which was a reminder of how he's one of the best in the NFL.

Concerning trend: Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury. The Patriots have been thin on the line, which led to them trading for three linemen when forming their initial 53-man roster. In a reflection of how their ranks have been thinned, left guard Joe Thuney kicked out to right tackle to fill Cannon's void, with newly acquired Jermaine Eluemunor entered the game at left guard. Projected swing tackle Korey Cunningham, who was acquired from the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick, was inactive Sunday.