Ex-Patriot Rosevelt Colvin still talking trash about '05 loss to Colts

Former New England Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin had a playful message for his son, Myles, a few days ago.

"Make sure you get your homework done, because Monday night, there's a big game coming on," he told him with a touch of humor. "You might see someone you know on TV."

ESPN. Monday Night Football. Colts 40, Patriots 21.

The game played on Nov. 7, 2005, wasn't exactly a pleasant memory for Colvin and the Patriots, who were coming off back-to-back Super Bowl championships. But he plans to watch it nonetheless.

Monday Night Football Classics ESPN is continuing its partnership with the NFL in presenting some of the greatest MNF games in history. (All games begin at 8 p.m. ET) TV schedule:

April 6: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (2006)

April 13: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (2009)

April 20: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (2005)

April 27: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills (2007)

"Of course I am!" Colvin said last week from his Indianapolis-area home. "Myles was 2 months old at the time. I retired when he was 3 years old. He never even really saw me play. It will be an opportunity to have some father-son time."

As for the game itself, a few memories stand out to Colvin, who played for the Bears from 1999 to 2002 before finishing his career with the Patriots from 2003 to 2008.

First, Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was on fire. The main storyline entering the game was how Manning had been 0-7 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, up to that point.

"You could tell he was really focused that game. He's always focused, but that was a different level," he said.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense was shorthanded.

"We were down a couple Hall of Famers," Colvin recalled, in reference to losing safety Rodney Harrison to a torn ACL in Week 3 and defensive lineman Richard Seymour being inactive because of an injury.

Also, edge defender Mike Vrabel was moved to inside linebacker; veteran cornerback Duane Starks was benched, as the Patriots' young corners were vulnerable; and Manning's three-receiver attack picked apart New England's nickel defense.

And finally, the Colts' emotion was palpable. Receiver Marvin Harrison made an acrobatic touchdown catch and spiked the football emphatically afterward, which was out of character for the mild-mannered Hall of Famer. Fellow receiver Reggie Wayne did something similar at a different point in the game.

So when Colvin watched some highlights last week to refresh his memory, he started a little trash talk on social media.

"I tweeted at Reggie about it," he cracked. "[Coach] Tony Dungy must have said something smart to them leading up to the game, because they both had situations where they disrespectfully spiked the ball in someone's face after they caught a pass."

Man I'm gone have some choice words for @ReggieWayne_17 on Monday night when they replay that 2005 @patriots vs @colts game... The disrespect!!!! 😎 — Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) April 16, 2020

What happened that game bro....? 😆😆😆 — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) April 16, 2020

That, of course, is part of the fun.

"In the second half, they were driving toward the closed end zone, and Peyton was trying to hit Reggie on a slant route and he dropped it," Colvin said. "I'm watching the highlights, and I think that was me, talking trash to him. I always had something to say when I played the Colts. My people back home in Indianapolis were watching the game, so I always had something to say."

With older games being played on networks during the coronavirus pandemic, Colvin has enjoyed a few trips back in time.

"Every time the Super Bowl comes on, I always sit and watch, because those are special moments in your life," he said.

He has also taken note of some former players "live-tweeting like the game was really happening at that moment," and he might keep it going Monday night on Twitter.

"It wasn't as bad as the score," he said.