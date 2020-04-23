Is Jarrett Stidham QB1? NFL draft will shed light on some Patriots mysteries

Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down the possibility of one of the top QBs falling late or out of the first round in the NFL draft. (1:39)

Which QB prospect is most likely to fall in the first round? (1:39)

The New England Patriots enter the 2020 NFL draft with 12 selections, which is tied for the second most in the league. Only the Miami Dolphins, with 14, have more.

This is an important draft for the team to fill some notable holes. The Patriots have 66 players on their roster, which means there are 24 openings. Most of those will go to lower-cost rookies.

And now comes the so-called moment of truth.

After weeks of speculation leading up to this point, the draft will clarify a more decisive view of how coach Bill Belichick views key areas of the team. Such as ...

Jarrett Stidham enters his second season sitting atop New England's depth chart at QB. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Does he see Jarrett Stidham as a realistic option as QB1?

Belichick thought highly enough of Stidham to award him the No. 2 job behind Tom Brady last season. That is a notable vote of confidence, considering Brady was 42 and attempting to become the first quarterback that age to start all 16 games.

Now we'll find out more about how Belichick feels about Stidham as the No. 1.

If the Patriots pounce on a quarterback in the first round at pick No. 23, that would be a reflection, in part, as to how Stidham's long-term potential is viewed internally. While a top pick might not start right away, it would be hard to sell a true open competition in the big picture when making such a significant draft investment at the position.

How much was Belichick spooked by what unfolded on the offensive line last season?

2020 NFL draft coverage • Most recent mock: Kiper » | McShay »

• Kiper's Big Board » | McShay's ranks »

• Draft primer: 30 questions for Kiper »

• First Draft podcast » | Draft order »

• Full class rankings from Scouts Inc. »

More NFL draft coverage »

The Patriots coach has made the point in the past that building depth on the offensive line is a great challenge, and he lived it the hard way in 2019 when the unit was hit hard by retirements (Jared Veldheer, Brian Schwenke) and injuries (David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn).

That led the team to make three desperation-type trades at the end of the preseason, shipping sixth-round picks for tackle Korey Cunningham and center Russell Bodine, and a fourth-rounder for guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (plus a sixth-rounder). Bodine was released about a week later, which reflected the team's less-than-ideal situation.

If a small chunk of the team's draft capital this week is devoted to the offensive line, it would hardly be surprising based on what unfolded in 2019.

Do the Patriots view starting left guard Joe Thuney as part of their long-term future?

With about $1 million in salary-cap space, and having surprisingly placed the $14.78 million franchise tag on Thuney, the Patriots' intentions should become more clear by the end of the draft.

In announcing the tag on Thuney, the Patriots noted that it provided the sides more time to work toward a long-term deal. But one issue for the club is that because the tag is so rich, Thuney would basically have to be blown away by an extension offer to sign it.

Given the shortage the Patriots went through on the O-line in 2019, maybe they are willing to navigate the short-term financial pain of sticking with Thuney at $14.78 million. Or, maybe it was just a placeholder to protect an asset, with the intention of getting something of value in return.

Will there be an attractive option on the veteran trade market?

Some of the best moves the Patriots have made during the draft under Belichick have been acquiring veteran players in trades. Nothing tops 2007, when Belichick shipped a fourth-round pick to the Raiders for receiver Randy Moss. The 2018 deal for offensive tackle Trent Brown was another gem.

The Patriots have a need at tight end, and while they figure to select at least one player at the position, there is always the possibility a veteran comes available to them during the draft (e.g., would Tampa really move O.J. Howard; could the Bears' Adam Shaheen be an option?).

Is there really a major need on defense other than LB?

After getting hit hard in free agency with the departures of Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy, the Patriots have a notable void at linebacker, particularly those who play off the line of scrimmage and factor into the special-teams mix.

They project to aggressively address that spot in the draft, with Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen top-rated considerations if they are available at No. 23.

But other than linebacker, the Patriots' needs seem to be much more decisively on offense. The entire cornerback depth chart returns. While starting safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are in their 30s, and adding a younger high-upside prospect could be on the radar (e.g., Alabama's Xavier McKinney), that doesn't seem pressing. And there's no shortage of options on the defensive line.

Does Belichick see it the same way?

That, among other questions, will finally be answered over the three-day draft, starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App).