Josh Allen, Devin Singletary start fast as Bills return to form

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- It wasn't quite a complete game, but for the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills led from start to finish.

The Bills made an early lead hold up in Sunday's 24-9 win against Washington, scoring on their first three drives as their defense found its footing. Josh Allen finished with 160 passing yards and two total touchdowns, but the story of the day was the statement game from Devin Singletary. In his third game back from a hamstring injury, Buffalo dialed the rookie's number 23 times.

He did not disappoint, producing 140 yards on 23 touches -- both career-highs. Singletary touched the ball nine times in the first half, alone, matching the previous season high he set in Week 1. He had 95 rushing yards and a TD on 20 carries and took a screen pass 49 yards to set up a field goal. He finished with three receptions.

Troubling trend: Sit down for this one -- per ESPN Stats & Information, all 101 of Adrian Peterson's first-half rushing yards came between the tackles, which ties the most such rushing yards in a first half this season. One week after allowing the Eagles to rack up 205 interior rushing yards, there's officially some doubt as to whether the Bills "fixed" the problem, as defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier claimed they would. It's even more unsettling considering the Bills will face running backs Nick Chubb, Phillip Lindsay and Ezekiel Elliott over their next four games.

Buy/sell on a breakout performance: In limited roles this season, Singletary flashed what he could do with more touches -- which makes this game neither a fluke nor a surprise. He gets to the edge better than any running back on the Bills' roster and is their most dynamic receiving threat out of the backfield. Granted, his 140 yards came against the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL, but Cleveland and Miami are ranked 29th and 30th against the run, respectively. There's little reason to believe the rookie won't replicate his performance in Buffalo's next two games.

Bold prediction for next week: Singletary will get at least 15 touches against the Browns in the Bills' first road game in more than a month. Ball control will be key against a potentially explosive Cleveland offense, paving the way for another heavy workload for the rookie -- and he won't disappoint. Singletary sets another career-high in total yards as he continues to seize the role of Buffalo's lead back.