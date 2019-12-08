Bills' offensive woes highlights potential playoff issue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' defense is elite, perhaps even Super Bowl-caliber.

If their offense plays like it did Sunday, however, we'll never find out.

Buffalo held the Baltimore Ravens to 257 yards in its 24-17 loss, snapping its three-game winning streak. While its defense effectively shut down MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson, Buffalo's offense mustered just 209 yards and 17 points -- including 87 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

NFL Playoff Machine Simulate your own scenarios and check out the latest playoff picture. Playoff Machine »

• Full schedule » | Standings » | More »

The loss isn't backbreaking for the Bills, who held a two-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC's wild-card race entering Week 14; they can make the game up when they travel to Pittsburgh next week. However, Sunday's game did bring back offensive woes that plagued Buffalo early in the season -- inabilities to sustain drives and score touchdowns.

It was a disappointing showing considering the Bills averaged 401 yards per game over their past three, and a performance that won't get them very far in the playoffs if they make it.

Describe the game in two words: Déjà vu. Sunday's game felt eerily similar to Buffalo's anemic performance against the New England Patriots in Week 4, in which its defense held New England to 224 yards -- but its offense couldn't put points on the board.

Silver lining: Bills running back Devin Singletary continued to assert himself as the team's best offensive weapon. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called the rookie's number repeatedly, and he responded with 116 total yards on 23 touches. His 87 rushing yards pushed his total to 468 in his past six games. There is no more timeshare -- this is Singletary's backfield now.

QB breakdown: Neither team's quarterback had his best day, but Josh Allen was clearly outplayed by Jackson. The frustrating part for Allen, however, is that he left a significant number of plays on the field. On the Bills' opening drive, he overthrew a wide-open John Brown on what appeared to be a route miscommunication. He overthrew Robert Foster on third down the next drive and Dawson Knox after that. Allen finished 17-of-39 for 146 yards and a touchdown, adding 9 yards on two carries. He did enough to put Buffalo in position to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but his play as a whole was abysmal -- an outlier compared to what he's done over the team's past three games.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Whatever Buffalo's offensive line set out to do. Allen was harassed throughout the game and sacked five times in a game that would fit right into a Bills game from 2018. Especially against a Ravens defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL in sacks, this line's performance creates worry as the Bills prepare to face a Steelers defense that ranks third in the same category.