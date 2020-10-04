Bills' defense finds its energy to top Raiders, move to 4-0

Cole Beasley takes a hit low as he goes airborne to make the grab and score an 11-yard touchdown to extend the Bills' lead to 14-3 over the Raiders. (0:38)

This is not the Buffalo Bills team we've been groomed to expect over the past two years.

After consecutive top-three finishes in total yards allowed in 2018 and 2019, the Bills have hemorrhaged yards in 2020, particularly in the second half, ranking 30th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed entering their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

They bucked that trend Sunday, however, controlling the game's momentum in the second half en route to a 30-23 victory over Las Vegas and a 4-0 start to the season. Rebounding from four straight Raiders scoring drives to start the game, Buffalo's defense forced a punt and three straight turnovers while its offense responded with a pair of touchdown drives to pull ahead.

Entering Sunday, the Bills' defense was on the verge of becoming a major area of concern after allowing 410 yards to the Dolphins and 478 to the Rams. They still allowed almost 400 yards to Las Vegas but turned in a far more energetic performance than either of their past two lackluster games. It's a positive sign with games against the Titans and Chiefs in the next two weeks.

Describe the game in two words: New identity. The Bills are no longer a team buoyed by their defense while their offense does just enough to win the game. This Buffalo team is an offensive juggernaut capable of putting up points in a hurry. The NFL's fourth-ranked offense entering Week 4 actually put up a season-low 336 yards but moved the ball at will when it needed to against a middle-of-the-pack Las Vegas defense. Quarterback Josh Allen continued his strong play to begin the season, completing 24 of 34 passes for 288 yards (another season-low) and two touchdowns. Buffalo's defensive performance in the second half was inspiring but make no mistake, the Bills are an offense-driven team in 2020.

Pivotal play: Cornerback Josh Norman didn't get the start for Buffalo in his first game in a Bills uniform but he made the biggest momentum-shifting play early in the fourth quarter. On second and 11, Norman forced and recovered a fumble by Raiders tight end Darren Waller to give Buffalo the ball at its own 33-yard line. Four plays later, the Bills scored to take a commanding 30-16 lead. Norman's forced fumble ignited the Bills' defense the rest of the way. They forced a turnover on downs the next time they took the field and recovered another fumble on the following drive.

Promising/troubling trend: Buffalo's biggest focal point of the offseason was finding a way to score more points in 2020. After averaging just 19.6 points per game in 2019, the Bills have averaged 30.8 through four games this season, including at least 30 in each of their past three games. It's an impressive improvement, considering they only did so twice last season.