Chiefs, Bills ready for Monday night Week 6 game after schedule shuffle

First it was "Thursday Night Football," then there was talk of Saturday night football; somewhere in between, we wondered if there would be any football at all. But the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are now all systems go for Monday.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will play at the Bills on Monday (5 p.m. ET, Fox) in the first act of the NFL's two-game slate. Originally scheduled to be played this past Thursday, the game was moved after Buffalo's Week 5 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that ultimately altered the Bills' Week 5 and Week 6 games.

For Kansas City, this game comes one week after its first loss since Nov. 10, 2019. The Chiefs' defense struggled in Week 5 during a 40-32 loss to a Las Vegas Raiders team that Buffalo beat the week prior. However, the Bills are trying to bounce back from their first loss after getting routed 42-16 by the Titans last week in a rare Tuesday night game.

The Chiefs game will be a change for Buffalo, which has played on a Monday only four times since 2010. Buffalo's previous Monday night game was a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots in 2018; the Bills haven't won on a Monday since beating the New York Jets 38-3 in 2014. While not a prime-time game, the Bills will be in an exclusive time slot for the second straight week and have three night games scheduled later this season after playing in two all of last season.

"As a team, I can tell you we don't really care about prime-time this or prime-time that -- we're just happy we're playing," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Glad we're getting the game in. We've got the defending Super Bowl champ coming into our place, so we've got to be prepared. They're champing at the bit, too, coming off a loss like we are."

The Arizona Cardinals will play at the Dallas Cowboys in the Monday Night Football nightcap (8:15 ET on ESPN).