Expectations for Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen now as huge as his new contract

Jason Fitz thinks it's a myth that after signing Josh Allen to a new six-year deal, the Bills will struggle to surround him with talent. (1:51)

Will Josh Allen's deal make it hard for the Bills to build around him? (1:51)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The offseason questions about a contract extension kept coming, no matter how coy Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane answered them or how many times quarterback Josh Allen deflected them.

But even through the possibility of tabling the conversation until 2022, neither side showed signs of angst about the situation; Allen and the Bills publicly expressed their desires to get a deal done and knew it was a matter of "when" and not "if."

As it turns out, that "when" came Friday afternoon.

Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $258 million with an NFL-record $150 million guaranteed, according to ESPN analyst Adam Schefter. The $43 million average annual value makes Allen the second highest-paid player in league history behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and the highest-paid player in Bills' history.

Bills' Josh Allen In Rare Company The QB is being paid the most guaranteed money for one contract in NFL history: Player Guaranteed $ Josh Allen $150 Million Patrick Mahomes $141.5 Million Dak Prescott $126 Million Note: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter

It's a fitting accolade for the franchise's highest-drafted quarterback in its history and will serve as one of the most notable rags-to-riches stories in sports -- the unrecruited kid from a farm town in central California whose only Division I offer came when a coach from Wyoming attended one of his junior college games to scout one of Allen's teammates. The same kid whose selection at No. 7 overall in 2018 was met with widespread criticism and whose rookie season (10 TD passes, 12 interceptions and a 52.8 completion percentage) did little to quiet those skeptics.

He was the third quarterback drafted in 2018, behind Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns, No. 1 overall) and Carolina Panthers starter Sam Darnold, who was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets; now Allen is one of the richest players in NFL history.

However, with that investment by the Bills comes enormous responsibility. Quarterbacks Jared Goff (the No. 1 overall selection by the Los Angeles Rams) and Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) were the first two picks in the 2016 NFL draft. Both received huge contract extensions, but neither still plays for the team that drafted him.

Allen is now being paid like Mahomes, so anything short of winning the Super Bowl will be considered a disappointment.

Josh Allen made huge strides last season in nearly every category, including completion percentage (58.8% to 69.2%), yards (3,089 to 4,544) and TD passes (20 to 37). AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

But the Bills are clearly confident Allen can meet expectations. His contract is a byproduct of a three-year investment by the team. When Buffalo drafted Allen, Beane supported him in every way possible to ensure his success. Beane improved the offensive line to protect his quarterback, and coach Sean McDermott's staff has had remarkable stability, creating a stable environment for a young signal-caller.

Beane even traded for a star wide receiver last offseason with the hope Stefon Diggs would help Allen take that next step forward.

In return last season, Allen turned in an MVP runner-up campaign (4,544 passing yards, 37 TD passes and a 69.2 completion percentage), setting franchise records in nearly every major statistical passing category. Beane isn't worried about the 2020 season being an outlier. In his mind, Allen had checked the final box; he was a respected leader in the locker room and a treasured pillar in the Buffalo community.

Everything about Allen screamed "franchise quarterback" except one thing -- his on-field production. That final question mark was answered with gusto last season.

But as Dr. Dre once told Kendrick Lamar, "anybody can get it -- the hard part is keeping it."

As impressive as Allen's 2020 season was, it is an outlier as far as his NFL career has gone. Few people could criticize Beane if he wanted to see another year of production before betting the house on his quarterback.

That's the thing though -- with this contract extension, Beane isn't betting the house on just Allen. Considering all Beane, McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey have done to get the face of their franchise to this point, Allen's deal represents Beane's innate confidence in their work.

How could anyone be sure Allen's focus is still on the task at hand? According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Allen found out from his agent that they were close to a deal sometime about 4 a.m. Friday. He practiced business as usual and signed the deal afterward.

As if nothing had changed.