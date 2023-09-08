Bills' season opener provides opportunity for Josh Allen to showcase progress

The "Get Up" crew debates whether Aaron Rodgers and the Jets or Josh Allen and the Bills have more on the line heading into "Monday Night Football." (2:41)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The objective for the Buffalo Bills this season is simple. It’s displayed in the team's fieldhouse, where they hung large banners this offseason with the image of the Lombardi Trophy and the message, "One Team, One Goal."

That messaging and focus on teamwork has been distributed by the team's captains as well.

"Making sure that the messaging that we're giving to each and everybody in the team is concise and is on par for what the captains and what our head coach and our GM wants," quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. "And really what this fanbase wants and so deserves. It's no secret, it's everybody's goal to go out there and win a Super Bowl and it's no different than us but we're also so focused and committed on taking it one game at a time."

For Allen, chasing that goal has come with a renewed concentration and confidence since the offseason that's noted by coaches and teammates ahead of a the season opener on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). Allen, 27, is going into his sixth season in the league determined to improve his decision-making and communication with the players around him, while also acknowledging that he is getting older and that taking care of his body is a priority.

"I've always had the mindset of I've been a football player first and a quarterback second, and at some point, that's going to have to switch," Allen said in April. "When that point is I don't know, I guess I'll let my body tell me. But I do want to be, like I said, I want to be the smartest quarterback with the football in my hands."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's offseason goals included improving his decision-making and being a better communicator. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After falling short of the team's postseason goals in each of the last three seasons, the quarterback spent time in the offseason critiquing himself and seeing what he could do better, including details like where his eyes are at the beginning of a play.

Teammates and coaches have noted Allen's approach on the field and behind the scenes, being noticeably more locked in.

"We've been trusting him, but I feel like this is him taking heat and being like all right, if something is out there, I can do it, I can fix it and I can put the right guys in the right spots," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Wednesday. "And this is him taking onus on the offense that he is the quarterback, and I can see the focus. I can see the grind."

Coach Sean McDermott agreed with Diggs that the quarterback's approach has stood out.

"He seems very intentional when he's in the building and very intentional when he's out at practice, in particular over the last week or so," McDermott said. "But I think also that comes with experience. It comes with having certain goals for oneself, like I know Josh does and the team, and then it comes with leadership and evolving as a leader as well, so I'm extremely proud of his approach and in particular lately here."

The Bills added new players around Allen this offseason -- including drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round and signing free agent wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield -- to diversify the offense and help put less on the quarterback's shoulders. They've been putting in extra time around one another.

"We're just taking an extra step of doing more together," wide receiver Gabe Davis said. "Watching more film together, throwing extra routes, just doing those things to be prepared each and every week."

The first test of whether the work paid off in the second year under coordinator Ken Dorsey will come against a Jets defense that gave Allen trouble last year, including in Week 9 when he injured his right elbow. They split the series last season, but it was particularly the Jets' zone coverage that was effective against the Bills.

In Week 9, the Jets held Allen to a QBR of 3.4 when in zone coverage while forcing two interceptions. In Week 14, Allen improved, with an 81.7 QBR against the Jets in zone, including throwing a touchdown pass.

Last season, the Jets led the NFL in opponent QBR in zone coverage and used it on 64% of their opponents' dropbacks (seventh).

"I think they're a pretty heavy zone team what they show on tape, what they showed against us and obviously third down, they like to get up there and put their hands on and play some man," Allen said.

The Jets also effectively took away Diggs for much of last season, with the wide receiver having three receptions for 37 yards on eight targets in his last six quarters against the Jets (he had five receptions for 93 yards in the first half of the Week 9 game). The new offensive playmakers, in addition to a healthy Davis, should open more opportunities for Diggs.

The extra work Allen has been putting in dovetails with McDermott’s typical message of each player doing their 1/11th to help the team.

"Let's do more. It doesn't mean you gotta do something outside of the ordinary but do more," Diggs said of the team captains' message. "Doing your 1/11th is just requiring you to do your job but go another step and make somebody next to you better. Or push somebody next to you or put a little extra time in. Do more than your job because I feel like the little by little, it stacks. And it'll make the guys around you better, it'll make the team better the more you can get out if it."