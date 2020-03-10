Carolina Panthers' 2020 NFL free-agent signings: Teddy Bridgewater starts new era as QB

NFL free agency is off and running, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2020 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from Bill Barnwell. The new league year begins March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, which means free-agent signings can be made official after that. The first round of the 2020 NFL draft begins April 23.

Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback

What it means: The Panthers' offense with Bridgewater at quarterback will look a lot like the Saints, who run a combination of West Coast and spread sets. This deal will reunite Bridgewater with new Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who worked with the Saints offense for two seasons before going to LSU last year. This is important because with offseason activities postponed indefinitely, Bridgewater has a leg up on what Brady wants to do. Carolina gets Bridgewater for almost exactly what they would have paid Cam Newton, who is entering the last year of his deal, and that makes this a bargain.

What's the risk: Not a lot. Bridgewater is a proven starter with experience in what the Panthers want to do offensively. At 27, he's a younger version of Newton, who will turn 31 in May. Bridgewater is not as spectacular as Newton, but he's steady and efficient, everything new coach Matt Rhule will want. The only risk is that Bridgewater might not have the team around him -- aside from RB Christian McCaffrey and WR D.J. Moore -- to win right away.

Stephen Weatherly, defensive end

What it means: That the Panthers got a young (25), up-and-coming edge rusher at a bargain price (2 years, $12.5 million), the type of player they are looking for in a rebuild. Defensive end in particular is a position of need with Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin both free agents, and only Addison on the team’s radar. Weatherly also offers a plus in that he can play end or outside linebacker, so he’ll fit in with any of the multiple fronts coordinator Phil Snow plans to use.

What's the risk: Very low. Expectations won't be high for this defense or the team, so the Panthers are looking to rebuild with young, inexpensive players with potential. Carolina isn't in position to pay or attract high-priced free agents as they came into free agency below the league average with just over $31 million in cap space.

Juston Burris, safety

What it means: It could mean the Panthers won't re-sign free agent Tre Boston, a veteran starter who will demand a much higher price tag. It means the Panthers get another young player (26) with potential at a position of need at a low price, ingredients they are looking for throughout free agency. It means they have a player with potential, but still somewhat unproven despite being in the league since 2016 for three teams, including the Browns twice.

What's the risk: Inexperience. Burris' only real productive season came in 2019, when he started nine games for the Browns. He showed potential with two interceptions and a sack. He could simply be a replacement for backup safety Colin Jones, who asked for his release. If so, that brings Boston or another more experienced safety back into the mix.

Kyle Allen, quarterback

The Panthers re-signed Allen, who started 12 games in 2019 and was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year deal.

What it means: That the Panthers have depth at a position where they need bodies with Cam Newton's health still in question. Newton likely won't be ready to go a 100 percent during offseason workouts until at least the June minicamp and possibly training camp, per league sources. So Allen, Will Grier and whomever else Carolina brings in will get a lot of reps. Remember, besides rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery, Newton is less than two years from shoulder surgery, so the Panthers' new coaching staff won't want to overuse him in offseason workouts.

What's the risk: Not much of one. The Panthers won in Allen's first four starts before finishing 5-7, so he has experience that Grier doesn't. Even if you wind up cutting him at the end of the preseason, it won't be a big hit to the salary cap. So this move was a no-brainer.