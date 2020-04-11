Clemson's Isaiah Simmons fits Panthers' 'positionless' NFL draft plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There’s a reason Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would be thrilled to see Christian McCaffrey get a long-term contract. It’s the same reason he doesn’t care whether Tahir Whitehead or Shaq Thompson replaces Luke Kuechly.

It’s the same reason Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons likely wouldn’t get past the Panthers with the seventh pick of the April 23 draft.

They’re all what Rhule calls “positionless" players.

McCaffrey is listed as a running back, but he also can line up as a wide receiver, slot receiver and at quarterback out of the Wildcat. Whitehead and Thompson can play middle linebacker, where Kuechly starred before suddenly retiring in January, but they just as easily can play outside linebacker or safety.

Simmons can play outside or inside linebacker, safety or corner, making him easily the most versatile player in the draft. It’s why, when asked at the NFL combine what position he played, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Simmons deadpanned, “Defense."

Rhule gets it.

“The days of saying, ‘Hey, we need a Mike linebacker or we need this [are gone],'" Rhule said at the combine and reiterated this past week. “There’s certain traits you’re looking for, but you’re looking for positionless players."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said before the 2017 draft the teams that passed on Deshaun Watson would have the same regrets as the two teams that passed on Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA draft because of all Watson could do as a dual-threat quarterback. Swinney offered similar praise for Simmons.

“It's like getting three first-round draft picks in one," Swinney said at Clemson’s pro day last month. “He's just so unique. Everybody's looking for that."

Swinney, by the way, was right on Watson, who went No. 12 to Houston and has made two Pro Bowls before turning 25.

Isaiah Simmons is listed as a linebacker, and his versatility to play all over the field will make him a coveted asset in the NFL. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire

Simmons is positioned similarly to Thomas Davis in 2005, when the Panthers made him the 14th overall pick, and Shaq Thompson, who slipped to Carolina at No. 25 in 2015.

NFL teams weren’t sure whether either player was a safety or an outside linebacker, a factor in why both fell in the draft. That versatility is considered more of a plus today, which is why Simmons is pegged by some as a top-five pick.

Seven defenders in the NFL last season lined up at least 300 times at linebacker (outside or inside) and defensive back (outside corner, slot corner or deep safety), according to ESPN Stats & Information. One of those was former Carolina strong safety Eric Reid, who last season took 101 snaps on the edge of the defensive front, 106 at inside linebacker, 296 at outside linebacker, 402 at linebacker, 120 at slot corner and 390 at deep safety.

Thompson was one of five linebackers who played more than 100 coverage snaps in the slot last season.

Former Carolina coach Ron Rivera calls that "position flexibility," which is what Rhule means when he says positionless. That type of player is particularly valuable on defense with all the different looks from NFL offenses.

“We’re going to try and stay ahead of the curve on that, make sure we keep bringing guys in who can do a lot of different things for us, that give us multiplicity within the roster," Rhule said.

Simmons was one of four college players to have 100 snaps at outside linebacker, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety last season. The others were Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, LSU’s JaCoby Stevens and Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson.

Only six players, according to ESPN Stats & Information, accomplished that in the NFL. None were listed at linebacker, again making Simmons unique.

“It’s really a fun process to find those traits and say, ‘Hey, what’s the vision for them within what we do?’" Rhule said.

A look at closer look at Simmons and others in the draft who might fit the positionless description:

Isaiah Simmons (OLB, S, CB), Clemson

Simmons wasn’t being flip or disrespectful when he called his position “defense.’’ He was being honest.

“Just kind of like a Swiss Army knife,’’ said Simmons, using a phrase often used with McCaffrey. “Move me around because then I’m able to show what I can really do. I wouldn’t say I’m really tied down to one position.’’

Simmons played 121 snaps at inside linebacker, 160 at outside linebacker, 303 at corner (slot and outside) and 218 at safety last season. He finished with 104 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and 16.5 tackles for loss en route to winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

“Years ago it wasn’t good to be a positionless guy,’’ said Simmons, who began his career at Clemson as a safety. “But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility.’’

Simmons also is very fast, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine.

Positionless with speed is invaluable.

Xavier McKinney (S, CB, DL), Alabama

McKinney called out ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. earlier this week for not rating him the No. 1 safety in the draft.

Kiper went with Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. in part because of his ability to play safety and slot corner. The stats say McKinney is versatile, too.

Out of McKinney’s 792 snaps, according to ESPN Stats & Information, 393 came at safety, 166 at corner, 113 at outside linebacker and 120 at inside linebacker.

“I want to impact the game in every way that I can," McKinney said at the combine.

Grant Delpit (S, CB), LSU

JaCoby Stevens (LB, CB, S), LSU

LSU won the national title last season with a couple of prominent positionless players.

Delpit played 385 snaps at free safety, 316 in the slot and 149 in the box last season. Stevens played 311 snaps at safety, 337 at corner, 182 at outside linebacker and 100 at inside linebacker.

When asked at the combine which position he likes best, Delpit responded, “I’ll play anywhere in the secondary. This year, I played more free safety because that’s what the team needed. Watch my sophomore tape, freshman tape. I played all over the box. I can do it all.’’

Khaleke Hudson (S, LB), Michigan

Hudson played what Michigan coaches called the “viper,’’ a hybrid position that allowed him to play 121 snaps at inside linebacker, 338 outside, 232 at cornerback (slot and outside) and 120 at safety.

His size, 5-11 and 228 pounds, makes him more of a safety in the NFL, but don’t use ink when marking him there.

“Teams have been talking to me about both positions and teams are trying to see where I fit," Hudson said.

Jeremy Chinn (S-LB), Southern Illinois

Jason Strowbridge (DE, DL), North Carolina

Kyle Dugger (S-CB), Lenoir-Rhyne

Here are a few sleepers to keep an eye on for the Panthers. Dugger in particular is intriguing because of his versatility. When Rhule talks about traits, Dugger has them because of his rare combination of size (6-1, 217) and speed (4.49 40), and ability to play deep safety and in the box.

All three have a chance to go on the second or third days of the draft.