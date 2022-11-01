Patrick Mahomes calls PJ Walker's 62-yarder 'best throw of the year,' but Panthers aren't surprised

Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went on Twitter Sunday night and called the 62-yard bomb by Panthers QB PJ Walker ''the best throw of the year and not even close!'' Carolina defensive end Brian Burns agreed. He called the touchdown a ''dot'' and not simply a ''Hail Mary,'' and said his face was ''stuck'' after the throw to the point he couldn't even celebrate. Video by David Newton (0:16)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Those who follow the NFL but weren’t aware of PJ Walker before Sunday certainly have a new appreciation for the Carolina Panthers' quarterback now.

Thanks to Patrick Mahomes, that is.

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, enjoying a bye weekend, went on social media late Sunday afternoon and called Walker’s 62-yard game-tying touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation against the Atlanta Falcons “the best throw of the year and not even close.’’

Sadly for the Panthers, the play was overshadowed by an unsportsmanlike penalty for celebrating that turned what could have been a game-winning 33-yard conversion kick into a 48-yarder that Eddy Pineiro missed.

Moore took responsibility for the penalty because he took his helmet off, but according to NFL senior VP Michael Signora, the penalty was called because Moore and tight end Stephen Sullivan took their helmets off during the celebration.

Pineiro also missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game in overtime. Instead, the Panthers are now 2-6 -- instead of 3-5 -- and in last place in the NFC South after the Falcons converted a 41-yard field goal for a 37-34 victory.

Has to be the best throw of the year and not even close! 🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/NW4TdwWBpU — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 30, 2022

As disappointed as players were on Sunday about the loss, they still were talking about Walker’s throw on Monday.

Nobody was surprised Walker made the throw that had a completion probability of 12%, according to ESPN Stats and Information, and covered a total distance of 67.6 yards to make it the longest air-distanced completion in the NFL Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Defensive end Brian Burns wouldn’t even call it a “Hail Mary’’ since the pass had so much juice on it.

“Usually, when you throw like a ‘Hail Mary’ it’s just in the air forever and its like a jump ball," Burns said. "He caught him in stride. That was a dot."’

Burns added he always knew the 5-foot-11 undrafted quarterback, who entered training camp fourth on the depth chart, had a “cannon.’’

He also wasn’t surprised interim coach Steve Wilks said Walker will remain the starter Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox) even though Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the first and third picks of the 2018 draft, should be fully recovered from ankle sprains.

“I always knew he could do it,’’ Burns said of Walker. “Sometimes he’s dicing us up in practice. He’s just got it. I’m happy for him.’’

Mayfield, who was healthy enough to play against Atlanta, certainly was happy for Walker. He celebrated the 62-yarder by giving Walker what appeared to be kisses on the helmet.

Burns was so stunned before Pineiro’s missed PAT that he couldn’t celebrate.

“My face was stuck,’’ he said. “I was just stuck. I didn’t have words.’’

Disappointment still lingered in the air on Monday, but there also was a feeling of hope that Carolina continued to play hard for the third straight game since coach Matt Rhule was fired and second straight game since star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilks wasn’t in a panic mode about Pineiro’s misses, saying he had no plans to sign another kicker. He definitely didn’t hesitate to say Walker would remain the starter, knowing it could mean making Mayfield or Darnold inactive when all three are on the active roster.

The Panthers have until next Tuesday to activate Darnold, but there’s no hurry the way Walker is playing.

Asked if he had ever seen a throw travel as far as Walker’s, Wilks said, “You’ve seen Aaron Rodgers throw quite a few of those.’’

First a Mahomes compliment. Now a Rodgers comparison.

The loss aside, it couldn’t get much better for Walker.

“He can really sling it,’’ Burns said. “He’s one of our hardest throwers. ... It’s his moment, and he deserves it. He’s doing the most with it.’’