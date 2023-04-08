Why Panthers believe roster is ready to compete with rookie QB

Todd McShay discusses why he thinks the Carolina Panthers could select C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young at No. 1 in the draft. (1:55)

Why Todd McShay thinks C.J. Stroud could go first in the NFL draft (1:55)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers believe their time is now.

New Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen recently took that a step further on the Pat McAfee show, saying Carolina has a “real chance to win a Super Bowl’’ after he signed a three-year deal.

Much will depend on which quarterback the Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Building a roster that will allow new coach Frank Reich to drop a rookie into the mix sooner rather than later was general manager Scott Fitterer’s mission during free agency.

He believes he’s close.

“If you're going to go with a young quarterback, you have to have a running back, you have to have the tight end, you have to have the receivers,’’ Fitterer recently said. “We feel like we have the offensive line. … Everything we’ve done the last couple years is build a defense, build an offensive line, so when we get to that position, we can drop someone in.

“We’re in that position right now.’’

So with offseason conditioning set to begin Monday for teams like the Panthers who have a new coach, let’s take a look at the changes that have been made to the roster since Carolina (7-10) finished the 2022 season one game shy of division-winner Tampa Bay:

Free agent addition Adam Thielen isn't a long-term solution as a WR1 for the Panthers, but he will give the No. 1 pick in the draft a veteran target to lean on as a rookie. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Key additions

QB Andy Dalton, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Miles Sanders, DT DeShawn Williams, S Vonn Bell, DT Shy Tuttle, G Justin McCray, DT DeShawn Williams.

How they affect the roster

Dalton gives Carolina a proven veteran player to help bring the top pick along and is insurance in case that player is not ready for the opener. Sanders gives the top pick a back who can be effective as a runner and receiver. Hurst is a much-needed upgrade at tight end in terms of a big target who is a receiving threat. Thielen will bring a much-needed veteran voice to the receiver room, and Chark, if he can stay healthy, is a player Reich has had his eyes on for a while. Reich believes he can be a great all-around receiver.

Defensively, the addition of Bell was like adding two players because he allows safety Jeremy Chinn to move closer to the line of scrimmage, where he was most effective as a rookie. Adding Tuttle gives Carolina a nose tackle, as it changes from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme. Williams gives coordinator Ejiro Evero a proven end in the 3-4 to play opposite of Derrick Brown. So that side of the ball just needs to add depth in the draft, particularly at linebacker.

Key losses

WR DJ Moore, RB D’Onta Foreman, QB Sam Darnold, QB PJ Walker, LB Cory Littleton, K Zane Gonzalez.

How they affect the roster

What to know for the 2023 NFL draft Ranks: Kiper | McShay | Positional

Mocks: Kiper | McShay | Miller | Reid

• Biggest needs » | Stacking the CBs »

• QB Hot Board » | First-round grades »

• Scouting reports » | Order » | More »

Giving up Moore as part of the package to get the top pick from the Chicago Bears seems like a lot, but Moore was more of a leader by example. He never emerged as a big red zone threat, so the wide receiver room may have gotten stronger overall with the additions of Thielen and Chark. Losing Foreman in free agency to the Bears was softened by the addition of Sanders, who is more versatile. The additions arguably outweigh the losses.

Key re-signings and restructures

C Bradley Bozeman (3-year deal), DS JJ Jansen (1-year deal), K Eddy Pineiro (2-year deal), LB Shaq Thompson (2-year extension).

How they affect the roster

Re-signing Bozeman means the entire starting line that helped the Panthers have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL in the second half of 2022 will be back, although guard Austin Corbett’s return could be delayed because of offseason ACL surgery. Adding McCrary in free agency is insurance for Corbett. The veteran line will be huge for a young quarterback in terms of protection and having a running game to lean on early. Bringing back Pineiro, who made his final 19 kicks after missing two game-winning attempts in Week 8 against Atlanta, allowed Carolina to trade Zane Gonzalez to the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional 2025 late-round draft pick. Thompson agreeing to redo his deal opened up about $10 million in much-needed cap space and gave the Panthers a solid player at inside linebacker in the 3-4 system.

What’s needed in the draft?

Let’s start with an explosive wide receiver. Neither Thielen nor Chark are long-term solutions as a WR1, and Carolina still doesn’t know what it has in 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr. Receiver has to be a strong consideration with the 39th pick (Round 2).

Another receiving threat at tight end. This draft is loaded with potential there in the middle rounds.

Linebackers. With the switch to the 3-4, adding depth and a potential starter there is essential.

Another edge rusher to develop opposite Brian Burns. That also has to be a strong consideration at No. 39.

Conclusion

The Panthers have strengthened their roster from 2022. They also have strengthened their staff with the hiring of Reich and the veteran assistants he added. If the top pick can limit mistakes on the field, this team has a chance to be a factor in the South.

“I really feel like we’re putting this guy in a good position,’’ Reich said of the top pick. “So I feel like we’re putting in place pieces that he can walk in and be ready to go.’’