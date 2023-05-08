Bryce Young projected to start even though he begins as Panthers' backup

Check out the best highlights that contributed to a stellar college career for Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo. (0:46)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young got the jersey number he wanted earlier this week after 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral agreed to switch from No. 9 to No. 2.

The first pick of the 2023 draft will have to earn what he wants most, though.

That’s the starting job that veteran Andy Dalton currently holds.

“Obviously, that’s the way it should be,’’ coach Frank Reich said. “We’ll know when the right time is [to make him the starter]. But listen, he’s got enough going on right now. I just want him to come in and learn the offense and not have to worry about stepping into the limelight.

“When we step out onto the field the first time, he’ll be in that No. 2 spot and then we’ll just progress from there.’’

Young’s first time on the field will be a two-day rookie minicamp May 12-13. He’ll be the starter then by default since Dalton won’t participate.

But it’s not a matter of if Young will become the starter. It’s when.

Fitting the offense around him is the first priority.

“Won’t get into all of the particulars, but that’s what we philosophically are asking ourselves,’’ Reich said. “Going back and watching his tape ... he was so good at so many things in college. ...

“There’s a lot of different what we call 'families of passes.' That will be what we do over really from now until training camp.’’

Meanwhile, the rest of the roster has taken shape. Here’s a post-draft look at it:

Offense

play 1:09 Moody: I'm comfortable with Bryce Young as my third fantasy QB With Bryce Young selected first by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL draft, Eric Moody looks ahead to where he fits as a fantasy option next season.

Quarterback

Depth chart: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young (Rookie), Matt Corral, Jacob Eason

Projected starter: Young

The plan is for Young to be the Day 1 starter with Dalton available just in case. The battle here will be for the third spot. Corral won’t get many reps in camp, just as was the case last year before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the preseason. But Corral obviously was unhappy prior to this year's draft when he posted on social media he doesn’t want to be “in a place where no one sees your value.’’ He’s since deleted that. General manager Scott Fitterer called this a “fresh start’’ for Corral, adding that if he competes and makes plays, “well see where it goes from there.’’

Running back

Depth chart: Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown, Camerun Peoples

Projected starter: Sanders

Sanders was signed as a free agent out of Philadelphia to be a safety blanket for Young, a player to rely on in the running game and be an outlet in the passing game. The goal is to get him back to where he was as a rookie in 2019, when he caught 50 passes with Duce Staley as his position coach, the same role Staley now holds with the Panthers.

Wide receiver

Depth chart: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo (R), Laviska Shenault Jr., Damiere Byrd, Shi Smith

Projected starters: Thielen, Chark

This was a concern when the Panthers made top receiver DJ Moore a part of the trade package with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 pick. But Fitterer had a plan he executed to perfection in getting an established veteran in Thielen, who turns 33 in August, and younger vet in Chark (26). Adding Mingo in the second round was all about giving Young a physical receiver who can make big catches in traffic. As Reich said, “When you have a quarterback like we have, you want to give him options." He wasn’t talking about Dalton.

Tight end

Depth chart: Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

Projected starter: Hurst

It was somewhat of a surprise Carolina didn’t draft a tight end in a deep class. Perhaps that shows the confidence the team has in Hurst, a free agent addition. When there’s a two-tight end set, Thomas will be in as a primary blocker, although Tremble has the most upside as a blocker/receiving threat.

Tackle

Depth chart: Taylor Moton, Ickem Ekwonu, Larnel Coleman, Ricky Lee

Projected starters: Moton (RT), Ekwonu (LT)

Depth is the only issue here. Don’t be surprised to see veteran Cam Erving re-signed as a swing tackle. He was a great leader in that room last season. Guard Brady Christensen also can slide out to tackle in an emergency.

Center

Depth chart: Bradley Bozeman, Sam Tecklenburg

Projected starter: Bozeman

Re-signing Bozeman to a three-year, $18 million deal was a priority for Carolina this offseason. His return assured the entire starting line from last season was back intact.

Guard

Depth chart: Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, Chandler Zavala (R), Justin McKoy, Cade Mays, Deonte Brown

Projected starters: Christensen, Zavala

Reich admitted during the draft that starting right guard Corbett will miss the start of the season recovering from ACL surgery. Replacing him is a priority, one reason Zavala was drafted in the fourth-round. Christensen, recovering from a broken ankle, is on pace to be ready.

Defense (3-4 base)

Nose tackle

Depth chart: Shy Tuttle, Marquan McCall, John Penisini

Projected starter: Tuttle

The transition to the 3-4 began during free agency when Tuttle was signed to play nose tackle. Don’t be surprised if another option is added here before the season as teams release players.

Defensive end

Depth chart: Derrick Brown, DeShawn Williams, Henry Anderson, Bravvion Roy,

Projected starters: Brown, Williams

Brown is a lock for one end spot. Williams has experience in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme at Denver, which is why he was brought in. He had 4.5 sacks last season. Anderson is another big body that fits the mold for that spot and could challenge for starting time after re-signing on a one-year deal.

Outside linebacker

Depth chart: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Frankie Luvu, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amare Barno, DJ Johnson (R), Arron Mosby,

Projected starters: Burns, Haynes

Burns, recovering from ankle surgery, should be ready to go when camp starts. The biggest question is whether he will have a long-term extension by then. The other outside backer spot could go to a couple of players. I put Haynes in here, but Gross-Matos could be a factor if he’s a better fit for the 3-4 than he was the 4-3. And don’t rule out Luvu if Carolina feels comfortable with other players at inside linebacker. There’s also a good chance Fitterer adds a veteran free agent. Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Floyd and Yannick Ngakoue are available.

Inside linebacker

Depth chart: Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu, Brandon Smith, Bumper Pool (R)

Projected starters: Thompson, Luvu

Thompson agreeing to reduce his cap figure by about $10 million was huge this offseason. He should be a tackling machine at inside linebacker, as should Luvu if he’s there. And keep an eye on Pool, an undrafted rookie who was a tackling machine at Arkansas.

Safety

Depth chart: Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin, Jammie Robinson (R)

Projected starters: Bell, Woods

The addition of Bell in free agency was big. It frees up Chinn to play linebacker, big nickel and be more of a rover-type defender. Robinson also is a candidate to play nickel.

Cornerback

Depth chart: Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Jeremy Chinn, Eric Rowe, Keith Taylor Jr.

Projected starters: Horn, Jackson

The decision not to pick up Henderson’s fifth-year option puts him in a prove-it year. Horn looks ready to return from a season-ending wrist injury. He also has been talked about as a big nickel in the same way Chinn has, which would increase Henderson’s role.

Specialists

Projected starters: P Johnny Hekker, K Eddy Pineiro, LS JJ Jansen

No need for depth here. These positions are set with veterans across the board. Only injury will change this.