Panthers need another superhero to play opposite 'Spider-Man' Brian Burns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Brian Burns pegged himself and fellow Carolina Panthers edge rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. superheroes before the 2019 season as the team switched to a 3-4 base defense.

Burns was “Spider-Man".

Haynes was “The Black Panther".

But only Burns emerged as a true superhero. He had 7.5 sacks that season and has totaled 38 sacks over the past four campaigns (30.5 out of the base 4-3 the Panthers used the past three seasons), which has him now seeking to be among the NFL's highest paid edge rushers

Haynes had one sack in 2019 and fell into the situational role he’s been in the past four seasons, tallying 13 sacks, including a career-high five last season as a 4-3 end.

Why is this significant? As the Panthers transition back to the 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, they once again are looking for a superhero to step up opposite Burns. Among the candidates are Haynes, 2020 second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos, 2023 third-round pick DJ Johnson or a veteran to be signed later.

Haynes showed potential during offseason workouts and Gross-Matos made big strides after playing exclusively at end for three seasons. Johnson has all the physical tools, but the former tight end out of Oregon will need time to develop more moves than the power rush that was his calling card in college.

Having a budding star opposite Burns could take this defense to another level because of everything the outside linebackers in this scheme are asked to do in terms of pressuring the quarterback and dropping into coverage.

Finding help among existing free agents remains an option, but such a player would have to fit on both the financial and personality front. Financially, the Panthers have $26.42 million in cap space after signing all their rookies besides quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the draft.

They want to leave room to extend Burns for the long term, and that will be expensive with the former Florida State star expected to get in the range of $23 million to $25 million a year based on the salary of other top edge rushers.

In terms of personality, coach Frank Reich likes the unselfish culture that’s developing. Most of the top free agents who are still available have some red flags, including Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue, who have previously butted heads publicly with their teams. Carolina also could look at a role player such as Kyle Van Noy, who has 33.5 career sacks and is experienced in the 3-4.

These are things general manager Scott Fitterer must figure out the closer he gets to training camp.

“I love our guys. I love our team,’’ Reich said when asked if there were players on the market who could help his defense. “But Scott’s job is to continually look and see what’s out there and build this roster.’’

One thing is clear, the Panthers want to find the right complement opposite Burns to maximize this season's defense.

Senior defensive consultant Dom Capers, who was the original head coach of the Panthers in 1995, is a master at developing outside linebackers in the 3-4. He understands the importance of having two stars there.

“At five different places, we’ve been able to go in and take a team from the middle-to-lower half of the league in defense into the top five,’’ said Capers, reminding he had a team that led the NFL or was near the top in sacks with New Orleans, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

Stellar play at outside linebacker was key in all three places.

In 1996 with Carolina, Kevin Greene (14.5 sacks) and Lamar Lathan (13.5) finished first and second in the NFL in sacks to help the Panthers reach the NFC Championship.

Two years earlier, Greene led the league with 14 and teammate Greg Lloyd had 10, as the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Capers as their defensive coordinator, made the AFC Championship. Capers helped that group reach the Super Bowl a year later.

Capers was the defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers in 2010 when they won the Super Bowl. Outside linebacker Clay Matthews had 13.5 sacks and the Packers tied for second in sacks with 47.

Evero mentored under Capers last season with the Denver Broncos, so he brings a similar philosophy based around pressuring the quarterback as the new DC.

That begins with pressure on the edges, and the question of who will emerge.

“We’ve got Mr. Burns, and then a bunch of guys fighting and clawing and doing a heck of a job,’’ Evero said early in OTAs.

Evero has seen things he likes in all those vying to play opposite Burns, starting with Gross-Matos who has shown “a lot of growth’’ since last year when he had only 2.5 sacks in 17 starts.

Burns also has seen that growth while watching OTAs from the side while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, though he is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

“The main jump I’ve seen in him is his ability to process,’’ Burns said. “At that position, coverage drops and all these checks you have to deal with, it can be difficult. Being able to compartmentalize your brain to the point where you know you’re rushing on this play and you’ve got to act like a [defensive back] on the next play, that’s difficult to deal with, especially from a guy that’s used to a 4-3.

“He’s really taken big strides in it. It’s impressive.’’

Burns hasn’t labeled any superheroes with this group, outside of remaining “Spider Man’’ himself. But he’s studied enough film, particularly of Capers’ 3-4 schemes, to know two superheroes are better than one.

“They were dominant and got after the quarterback,’’ he said. “My main focus has been getting healthy and really getting my guys ready, because it’s all new to us.’’